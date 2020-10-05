Coronavirus India lockdown Day 193 live updates |

Data for the 14-day period from September 17 to 30 suggests that India may have crossed the peak of COVID-19 caseload, a report by the economic division of the Finance Ministry has noted.

Finance Ministry says COVID-19 past peak, predicts growth

India’s COVID-19 infections may have already peaked last month, setting the stage for a “further push up the frontiers of economic recovery”, the Union Finance Ministry said on Sunday, listing several indicators from September that “allude to a steady recovery across almost all sectors”.

The economic division of the Finance Ministry has pointed to several green shoots from the months of August and September, which combined with the healthy monsoon, augur well for a recovery after India’s growth slipped by 23.9% in the first quarter of 2020-21.

