Coronavirus India lockdown Day 192 live updates | Avoid large gatherings, HC tells parties in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

At least three U.S. Senators tested positive for COVID-19, a day after President Donald Trump was admitted to a military hospital after contracting the virus. Amidst conflicting reports of his health, President Trump said in a video from his hospital room that he felt “much better” and hoped to be “back soon.”

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Avoid large gatherings, HC tells parties in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Ahead of by-elections in the State, Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Saturday said that coronavirus-related restrictions must not be violated at any gatherings or events.

It also advised political parties not to conduct a physical political campaign but opt for digital media.

The by-polls to 28 Assembly seats, 18 of them in Gwalior and Chambal region, will take place on November 3. - PTI

What does herd immunity mean for COVID-19?

Right from the time it became obvious that the SARS-CoV-2 virus outbreak was not confined to China, but scaling other shores too, the theory of herd immunity has been floating around.

Initially, herd immunity, an important tool in epidemic control, was proposed as a means to overcome the pandemic. Only a certain proportion of the population needs to be infected in order to stop large outbreaks, either through naturally-acquired disease, or through vaccination. Since a vaccine is not available for COVID-19 yet, some people advocated that the infection be allowed to spread in the community until herd immunity is achieved.

However, scientists and experts say that this is not a viable option.