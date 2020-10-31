Coronavirus India lockdown day 219 updates | Europe still virus epicentre this week

Coronavirus pandemic continued to rampage over the past week across the world with a record average of 476,000 new daily cases, almost 20% more than during the previous seven-day period.

Again it is in Europe that the acceleration is most marked, with a huge 40% increase. The continent is by far the region recording the highest number of cases, ahead of the United States and Canada with 80,000 new cases a day, an increase of 27 percent on the previous week.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

WHO

First international, Chinese expert meeting on virus origin: WHO

The World Health Organization said Friday that international experts had held their first meeting, albeit virtually, with their Chinese counterparts in order to investigate the animal origins of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The WHO has for months been working to send a team of international experts, including epidemiologists and animal health specialists, to China to help probe the animal origin of COVID-19 and how the virus first crossed over to humans.

Karnataka

17 districts in Karnataka report no deaths on October 30

The State on Friday reported 3,589 new cases taking the total number to 8,20,398. With this, the positivity rate for the day came down to 3.47%.

With 49 new deaths, the toll rose to 11,140. This is apart from 19 non-COVID-19 deaths. With as many as 17 districts reporting zero deaths on Friday, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.36%.