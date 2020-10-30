Coronavirus India lockdown day 218 updates | T.N.’s case doubling time better than the national average: Harsh Vardhan

30 October 2020 10:03 IST

Global coronavirus cases rose by more than 500,000 for the first time on Wednesday, a record one-day increase as countries across the Northern Hemisphere reported daily spikes.

Global daily COVID-19 cases have risen by nearly 25% in less than two weeks as the world witnessed 400,000 daily reported cases for the first time last Friday.

Most western countries and parts of Latin America have reported their highest single-day surges in the past few weeks. Many governments, with the notable exception of the United States, have started taking stronger measures to bring the spread of the virus under control.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Advertising

Advertising

Here are the latest updates:

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has cancelled next week’s Parliament sessions following a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in capital Colombo and increased risk of community-level transmission, officials said on October 29.

Assistant Secretary General, Parliament, Neil Iddawela said next week’s sessions would be limited to just four hours on November 3.

As per the original schedule, Parliament was to be convened on four days next week. Parliament offices were closed for two days this week as sanitisation works were taken up.

- PTI

Andhra Pradesh

Educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh to reopen on November 2

From November 2, students of classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 (Intermediate first and second year) will attend half-day classes on alternate days in Andhra Pradesh.

All educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh will reopen on November 2 in the fresh academic year amidst strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

Chief Secretary to the government Nilam Sawhney has announced the new schedule for conduct of staggered classes and the Department of School Education is making arrangements accordingly.

In schools, classes will be conducted on alternate days in three phases. From November 2, students of classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 (Intermediate first and second year) will attend half-day classes on alternate days. Students of classes 6, 7 and 8 will attend half-day schools on alternate days from November 23, while classes for primary students (classes 1 to 5) will commence on December 14. Students will attend half-day school on alternate days.

Andhra Pradesh

Flattening of curve okay, but virus threat still persists in A.P., say experts

The decline in COVID-19 positive cases, drop in death rate, and impressive recovery figures give people of Andra Pradesh enough reasons to cheer.

But, does the flattening curve mean that the threat of the dreaded virus is subsided? Well, doctors say no.

The COVID-19 threat is very much there and lowering of guard or flouting the measures such as wearing mask, frequent washing of hands and maintaining social distance may lead to the second wave like the one was witnessed in Kerala and elsewhere in the world, say doctors.

Many people are now seen visiting public places, jostling through crowd and taking part in social gatherings without wearing mask and not maintaining social distance. “Even as the positive cases are on the decline, negligence of a few persons is enough to spurt in the number of infections. It was thought that the pandemic was under control in Kerala, but the second wave has proved it wrong. Kerala is once again registering thousands of new cases on a daily basis. Similar situations are also witnessed in the U.S.A. and the U.K.,” says B. Ramachandra Rao, an associate professor at the Government ENT Hospital.

Puducherry

Tests cover 20% of Puducherry’s population

Puducherry on Thursday crossed an important COVID-19 milestone — 20% of its approximately 15 lakh population has been tested.

The health department has done 3,01,167 tests, of which 2,62,971 returned negative results as on October 29.

On October 1, Puducherry had led the country clocking 3,705 tests per day per million of population, according to data provided by the health department as against 2,996 tests by Delhi and 1,685 tests by Kerala. Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao told a press meet that this was the highest testing rate in the country as yet.

Maharashtra

Minister Dilip Walse-Patil tests positive

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister for Excise and Labour Department, Dilip Walse-Patil, on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19.

A legislator from Ambegaon in Pune district, Mr. Walse-Patil tweeted about his health condition, while stressing that he was perfectly fine and was undergoing treatment as a precautionary measure.

“Recently, I had undergone a COVID-19 test whose results have returned positive. However, my health is fine and I am not experiencing any trouble. I urge others who have come in contact with me to get themselves tested as well,” the six-time MLA tweeted.

A few days earlier, Mr. Walse-Patil’s fellow partymen — Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and former minister Sunil Tatkare — tested positive.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu’s case doubling time better than the national average: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 case doubling time was 217 days, while that of India was about 131 days for the last three days.

After a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation with Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar through video conference on Wednesday, the Union Minister tweeted that he complimented the State on robust surveillance, scale-up of diagnostic capacity and low case fatality rate. “It was heartening to make note of their at par or better performance than the national average on various indicators,” he said.

“While the growth rate is 0.5% at the national level, the growth rate in Tamil Nadu is 0.4%. At the country level, we have the highest recovery rate in the world at 90.85%,” he said. The recovery rate in Tamil Nadu is even higher than the national average, and is about 94.5%,” he said at the review meeting.