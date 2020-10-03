Coronavirus India lockdown Day 191 live updates | India's infected count crosses 64 lakh

U.S. President Donald Trump, the most recent addition to a slew of world leaders who have been infected by coronavirus, has been moved to a military hospital on Saturday. Mr. Trump said that the treatment is "going well, I think."

India, meanwhile, saw a single-day spike of 79,476 infections and 1,069 fatalities on Monday, according to the Union Ministry update. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

UP Deputy CM tests positive for coronavirus infection

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has tested positive for COVID-19.

After testing positive for the infection, the Minister urged everyone, who came in his contact in the last few days, get themselves tested for COVID-19 and quarantine themselves.

Maurya, 51, who holds the portfolio of PWD ministry, said in a tweet, "After the initial symptoms of corona infection, I got myself tested. My report has come positive today. I request you all who came in my contact in the last few days to go to the nearest health centre and get yourself tested and follow the COVID rules." - PTI

Dr Reddy’s seeks DCGI nod for conducting phase-3 clinical trial of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V

The Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has applied to the Drugs Controller General of India for permission to conduct phase-3 human clinical trials of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V against COVID-19 in India, sources said.

The Indian pharma giant has collaborated with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V as well as its distribution.

Upon regulatory approval in India, RDIF will supply to drugmaker Dr Reddy’s 100 million doses of the vaccine, the firm said last month.

Sources said it would be multi-centre, observer-blind, randomised controlled study.

The phase-3 trial of Sputnik V is underway in Russia since September 1 on around 40,000 subjects, they added. - PTI