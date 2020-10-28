Coronavirus India lockdown day 216 updates | Lab technician, ASHA worker fired for issuing false COVID-19 reports in Karnataka

28 October 2020 10:28 IST

Stating that there should be no hurry to declare ourselves COVID-19 free, the Health Ministry said the idea was to tackle the virus in a slow, steady manner.

Asserting that there is clear indication that pollution is a major contributor to COVID-19 mortality, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Tuesday that children who were earlier thought to be better protected against the virus were now showing some evidence of being spreaders or even super-spreaders.

“This has been seen in Mizoram, where the number of active COVID cases is small. Children (under 17) form only a very small portion (8%) of the total active cases across India,” ICMR Director-General Balram Bhargava said

New Delhi

No clarity yet on whether vaccine will be free for all in India

There is no clarity on whether a COVID-19 vaccine, whenever it is ready, will be free of cost for everyone in India and it being so would depend on the outcome of clinical trials underway to test the vaccine, said the head of the committee overseeing vaccine development as well as planning its distribution.

“We'll have more clarity in the weeks ahead when trial data from the ongoing trials (phase 3) of the Serum Institute of India (which is testing the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine) is available. The success of it and the other candidates will determine the availability and the dosage required and then we can discuss financing. The next three weeks will yield clarity on this,” said Dr. V.K. Paul of the NITI Aayog, who heads the Centre’s expert committee on vaccines. He was speaking on the sidelines of a press briefing on Tuesday.

At the briefing, in response to a question from The Hindu, Dr. Paul said that “for the foreseeable future” it looked like “resources wouldn't be a problem” in making vaccines available for free.

Belgium

European Union warns not enough vaccines for all in Europe until 2022

Only part of the European Union population can be inoculated against the new coronavirus before 2022, E.U. officials said in an internal meeting, as the vaccines the bloc is securing may not prove effective or may not be manufactured in sufficient doses.

The 27-nation bloc, with a population of 450 million, has booked more than 1 billion doses of potential COVID-19 vaccines from three drugmakers. It is negotiating the advance purchase of another billion vials with other companies.

“There will not be sufficient doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the entire population before the end of 2021,” a European Commission official told diplomats from E.U. states in a closed-door meeting on Monday, a person who attended it told Reuters.

Karnataka

Testing drops over two days in Karnataka

For the second consecutive day, the number of COVID-19 tests conducted in Karnataka declined.

On Monday (reflected in Tuesday’s health bulletin), as many as 66,701 tests were conducted in the State. As many as 3,691 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday. On Sunday, the total tests stood at 65,862. This is in contrast to previous days when the tests crossed the one lakh mark.

C.N. Manjunath, nodal officer, labs and testing, COVID-19 task force, said that the number of tests may have declined due to the holiday and the festive season. He however argued that the positivity rate was still around 5%. “We will ensure that our testing is robust and rigorous in the coming days,” he said.

Karnataka

Lab technician, ASHA worker fired for issuing false COVID-19 reports

The service of a lab technician and an ASHA worker, who were allegedly involved in issuing false COVID-negative certificate without any verification, have been terminated.

Medical Education and Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar said that a police complaint will also be lodged against the lab technician who was working on contract basis.

Sources said that it was found that they were allegedly taking a bribe of ₹1,500 to ₹2,500 to issue false COVID-19 negative tests without conducting any test. Sources also added that it would be investigated if more people were involved in this racket.