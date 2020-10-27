Coronavirus India lockdown Day 215 updates | AI to operate 260 Vande Bharat flights to 12 countries

The COVID-19 experimental vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford, also triggers lower adverse responses among the elderly as well as young adults, British drug maker AstraZeneca Plc, which is helping manufacture the vaccine, said on Monday.

“It is encouraging to see immunogenicity responses were similar between older and younger adults and that reactogenicity was lower in older adults, where the COVID-19 disease severity is higher,” an AstraZeneca spokesman said.

The news that older people get an immune response from the vaccine is positive because the immune system weakens with age and older people are those most at risk of dying from the virus.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Karnataka

Jamboo Savari confined to palace for third time in 25 years

Elephant Abhimanyu flanked by Kaveri and Vijaya carrying the golden howdah during the Jamboo Savari on Monday.

This year, the challenge faced by all those associated with the Dasara festivities was keeping the key staff at the venue COVID-19 free as the pandemic was posing a serious health risk even as Mysuru was reporting second highest cases in the State after Bengaluru and was also a COVID-19 hotspot. Keeping the elephants, mahouts and the staff safe from COVID-19 was a test which the forest officials successfully handled, taking all precautions like not allowing the key staff venture out of the palace fort, providing them with all essentials, and screening them periodically along with COVID-19 tests so that they remained fit and healthy for the occasion.

This is not the first time Jamboo Savari in Mysuru has been limited to the Mysuru palace premises.

The pneumonic plague had struck parts of Surat in Gujarat in 1994 and the Government of Karnataka led by then Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily decided to scale down the procession, confining the grand spectacle to the palace premises. In 2002, eight years later, the Jamboo Savari was again restricted to the palace in the wake of severe drought besides former Minister H. Nagappa’s kidnap by forest brigand Veerappan.

New Delhi

Polio networks to play crucial role in COVID-19 vaccine rollout: WHO

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous State in the country, used polio micro-plans twice in the last three months to help identify over two lakh people with COVID-19 symptoms. These persons were then followed-up and tested for COVID-19, said Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director WHO South-East Asia, while citing U.P. as an example of applying strategies from polio eradication programmes, to help contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release issued by the WHO, South East Asia Region, Dr. Singh also indicated that in the coming months “polio networks, with their vast knowledge on vaccination and tools and strategies tailored to reach the unreached and the most vulnerable, could play a critical role for COVID-19 vaccination roll out.”

She added that in U.P., the surveillance medical officers’ team coordinated with the State government and a massive initiative of house-to-house surveillance to identify people with symptoms of influenza-like illness and co-morbidities was conducted. This covered 208 million people across all 75 districts.

AI to operate 260 Vande Bharat flights to 12 countries

Air India has announced its flight schedule for the seventh round of Vande Bharat Mission, which will provide connectivity to nearly 12 countries. It will be in effect from October 28 to December 31.

The seventh round will include more than 260 flights. Air India will provide services to China, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Adelaide and Sydney in Australia, Kuwait, Oman, Kenya, Ethopia, Myanmar, Egypt, Italy, Saudi Arabia. The Air India Group (Air India and Air India Express) has so far operated 7,600 Vande Bharat flights and ferried 9,80,000 passengers to and from India.

These flights exclude those that Air India will operate under the “air bubble” agreement or a special bilateral tie-up, India has entered into with nearly 18 countries.