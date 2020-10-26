Coronavirus India lockdown Day 214 updates | T.N.'s Agriculture Minister, undergoing treatment for COVID-19, critical

26 October 2020 08:50 IST

Less than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths have been continuously reported for the last one week in the country.

With a total of 70,78,123 people having recuperated from COVID-19, the national recovery rate for the disease has touched 90%, while 62,077 people have recovered in a span of 24 hours as against 50,129 new cases of the infection reported in the same period, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

This achievement is matched by the downward spiral fall in the number of active COVID-19 cases, which was maintained below the seven-lakh mark for the third successive day, it added.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Tamil nadu

Tamil Nadu’s Agriculture Minister critical, CM visits him at hospital

Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Agriculture R. Doraikannu, who tested positive for COVID-19 on October 13, remains critical on ventilator and Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support at Kauvery Hospital.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, accompanied by ministers D. Jayakumar and C. Vijaya Baskar, visited the hospital on Sunday to enquire about his health condition and interacted with his family members.

A statement issued by the hospital on Sunday said that the minister, who is 72-years-old, has multiple comorbidities and his latest CT scans showed that 90 % of his lungs has been affected.

New Delhi

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for COVID-19

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on October 25 said he has been tested positive for COVID-19 and will continue to work from isolation.

Mr. Das said he is asymptomatic and has alerted those who came in contact with him in recent days.

“I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic. Feeling very much alright. Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days. Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Dy. Govs and other officers through VC and telephone,” he tweeted.

Odisha

All Indians to get free COVID-19 vaccine, says Union Minister

Union Minister Pratap Sarangi on October 25 said that all Indians will be given free COVID-19 vaccine, amidst the demand by Opposition parties in the country for it and not only in poll-bound Bihar as announced by the BJP.

The BJP announcement of free COVID-19 vaccine for Bihar had kicked up a controversy with the Opposition parties tearing into the NDA government alleging that the ruling party was using the pandemic for political reasons.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the announcement was in order as it was an election manifesto announcement.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that all people will be provided vaccines free of cost. An estimated ₹500 will be spent on vaccination of each person,” Mr. Sarangi told reporters after addressing a campaign meeting for the November 3 Assembly bypoll in Balasore.