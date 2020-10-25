Coronavirus India lockdown Day 213 updates | At 4.46%, positivity rate lowest in months in A.P.

The country’s infection tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past the 50 lakh-mark on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

The Health Ministry said more than 70% of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Here are the latest updates:

Tamil Nadu

Safety guidelines go for a toss as crowds throng T. Nagar

Reckless act: Festival shoppers seen on Ranganathan Street in T. Nagar on Wednesday.

Despite several warnings, the public as well as business houses continue to ignore norms, including wearing masks and maintaining physical distance at T. Nagar, the main shopping hub in the city.

While big shops in the locality are now strictly keeping a tab on visiting customers by checking temperature and advising them not to take off their masks, the smaller ones are yet to get their act together.

“After a popular textile chain was sealed, many shops have become alert and are strict about the number of people who are allowed in,” a textile shop owner in Pondy Bazaar said.

“But with the festival season around the corner, it is highly impossible to restrict the crowds. We have received instructions from the police to restrict the number of people on each floor — if we do that we will end up losing business as well as regular clients,” he said. Several retailers echoed the opinion.

Andhra Pradesh

At 4.46%, positivity rate lowest in months

Andhra Pradesh reported 3,342 new COVID-19 infections and 22 new deaths in the past 24 hours ending Saturday morning, taking the tally to 8,04,026 and toll to 6,566.

The number of recoveries also increased to 7,65,991, with 3,572 new recoveries in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate also increased slightly to 95.26%, while the death rate remained unchanged at 0.82%.

As many as 31,469 active patients are undergoing treatment.

As many as 73,919 new samples were tested in the past day, with the positivity rate of 4.46% being the lowest in months. Also, the positivity rate of the samples tested during the last three days was less than 5%.

Tamil nadu

CRPF develops reusable protective suit for COVID-19 warriors

The 97th Battalion Rapid Action Force (RAF) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Avadi, has developed a reusable microbial preventive suit that can be used by frontline workers engaged in COVID-19 prevention duties.

The pandemic has led to an increase in the manufacture of personal protective equipment (PPE). A PPE kit, used once, needs to be disposed of so that the virus does not spread. The microbial preventive suit is an advanced version of the PPE.

“Our main intention is to protect our own troops doing COVID-19 duties. Now that health workers, police personnel and other frontline workers are affected by the novel coronavirus, we feel it is our duty to extend this service to them,” RAF Chief Commandant Erick Gilbert Jose said.