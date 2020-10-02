Coronavirus India lockdown Day 190 updates | Most gig workers lost money during pandemic: survey

02 October 2020 08:10 IST

India is at number one position in terms of the number of recovered coronavirus cases followed by Brazil and the U.S., according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In the eight months since the first case of coronavirus infection was detected on January 30, September alone recorded 26,21,418 infections, accounting for 41.53% of the over 63 lakh COVID-19 cases reported in the country so far.

The past month also saw 33,390 deaths due to the disease, which is around 33.84% of the total 98,678 deaths recorded so far.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Most gig workers lost income during pandemic: survey

Almost 90% of gig workers in India have lost income during the pandemic, according to a survey by Flourish Ventures, a global fintech venture capital fund.

The survey, conducted among 770 ride-sharing drivers, delivery workers and house cleaners in August, found incomes had collapsed since the lockdown with almost nine out of ten gig workers earning less than ₹15,000 a month in August compared with more than ₹25,000 a month before the pandemic.

Government aidThe firm said government aid had alleviated some hardship as of those surveyed, 42% received food or financial aid from the government as part of COVID-19 relief measures.

Bombay High Court asks Maharashtra if redressal system exists for COVID-19 patients

The Bombay High Court asked the Maharashtra government on Thursday if there existed a grievance redressal mechanism in the State for citizens to complain if they are overcharged for COVID-19 treatment at private hospitals and nursing homes.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni was hearing a public interest litigation seeking that the State fix a maximum rate that private hospitals and nursing homes can charge for PPE kits.

In the previous hearing, the State had told the court that while it had fixed a charge limit for beds and ancillary items including PPE kits for 80% of beds, private hospitals and nursing homes were permitted to charge their own rates for the remaining 20% for treatment of both COVID and non COVID patients.

The State government had said at the time that it could not take over private hospitals completely.