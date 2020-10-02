Coronavirus India lockdown Day 190 updates | Most gig workers lost money during pandemic: survey

In the eight months since the first case of coronavirus infection was detected on January 30, September alone recorded 26,21,418 infections, accounting for 41.53% of the over 63 lakh COVID-19 cases reported in the country so far.

The past month also saw 33,390 deaths due to the disease, which is around 33.84% of the total 98,678 deaths recorded so far.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Most gig workers lost income during pandemic: survey

Almost 90% of gig workers in India have lost income during the pandemic, according to a survey by Flourish Ventures, a global fintech venture capital fund.

The survey, conducted among 770 ride-sharing drivers, delivery workers and house cleaners in August, found incomes had collapsed since the lockdown with almost nine out of ten gig workers earning less than ₹15,000 a month in August compared with more than ₹25,000 a month before the pandemic.

Government aidThe firm said government aid had alleviated some hardship as of those surveyed, 42% received food or financial aid from the government as part of COVID-19 relief measures.

Bombay High Court asks Maharashtra if redressal system exists for COVID-19 patients

The Bombay High Court asked the Maharashtra government on Thursday if there existed a grievance redressal mechanism in the State for citizens to complain if they are overcharged for COVID-19 treatment at private hospitals and nursing homes.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni was hearing a public interest litigation seeking that the State fix a maximum rate that private hospitals and nursing homes can charge for PPE kits.

In the previous hearing, the State had told the court that while it had fixed a charge limit for beds and ancillary items including PPE kits for 80% of beds, private hospitals and nursing homes were permitted to charge their own rates for the remaining 20% for treatment of both COVID and non COVID patients.

The State government had said at the time that it could not take over private hospitals completely.