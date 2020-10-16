Coronavirus India lockdown Day 204 updates | India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.4 million

16 October 2020 09:53 IST

India's tally of coronavirus infections stood at 7.37 million on Friday, having risen by 63,371 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed. Deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 895 to 112,161, the ministry said.

India crossed the 7-million mark on Sunday, adding a million cases in just 13 days. It has the world's second-highest tally after the United States, where the figure is nearing 8 million.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Even Pakistan, Afghanistan handled COVID better than India: Rahul Gandhi on IMF projections

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Centre on Friday over IMF’s projection that the Indian economy is set to contract by a massive 10.3% this year, saying it was another “solid achievement” by the government.

Mr. Gandhi took a swipe at the government on Twitter by tagging a chart that showed IMF growth projections for 2020-21 for Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, China, Bhutan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and India.

The chart showed that the Indian economy is projected to contract by a massive 10.3% this year, the highest contraction among the countries mentioned.