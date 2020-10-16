Coronavirus India lockdown Day 204 updates | India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.4 million
India's tally of coronavirus infections stood at 7.37 million on Friday, having risen by 63,371 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed. Deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 895 to 112,161, the ministry said.
India crossed the 7-million mark on Sunday, adding a million cases in just 13 days. It has the world's second-highest tally after the United States, where the figure is nearing 8 million.
Here are the latest updates:
Even Pakistan, Afghanistan handled COVID better than India: Rahul Gandhi on IMF projections
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Centre on Friday over IMF’s projection that the Indian economy is set to contract by a massive 10.3% this year, saying it was another “solid achievement” by the government.
Mr. Gandhi took a swipe at the government on Twitter by tagging a chart that showed IMF growth projections for 2020-21 for Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, China, Bhutan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and India.
The chart showed that the Indian economy is projected to contract by a massive 10.3% this year, the highest contraction among the countries mentioned.