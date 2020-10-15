Coronavirus India lockdown Day 203 updates: Theatres to reopen in Delhi, Lucknow

15 October 2020 09:22 IST

India is likely to overtake the U.S. as the country with most number of coronavirus cases worldwide.

As a part of Unlock 5, cinema halls, entertainment parks, and swimming pools for sportspersons are being reopened on Thursday after months of uncertainty triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

While theatres and multiplexes will remain closed in states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Chhattisgarh, they will open this week in several places, including Delhi and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, with stringent dos and don’ts in keeping with the new COVID-19 normal.

Here are the latest updates:

Vaccine update

Russia approves 2nd coronavirus vaccine after early trials

Russian authorities have given regulatory approval to a second coronavirus vaccine after early-stage studies, two months after a similar move prompted widespread criticism from scientists both at home and abroad.

The peptide-based, two-shot vaccine, EpiVacCorona, was developed by the Vector Institute in Siberia and tested among 100 volunteers in early-stage, placebo-controlled human trials, which lasted more than two months and were completed two weeks ago. The volunteers were between 18 and 60 years old.

The scientists have yet to publish the results of the study. In comments to the media, scientists developing the vaccine said that it produced enough antibodies to protect the person who had it from the virus and that the immunity it creates could last for up to six months.

Focusing on protecting people, health of population remain a priority for India: IMF

India’s priorities should be to protect the most vulnerable people, well targeted support and protecting small and medium sized enterprises so that they do not collapse as the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva has said.

A day earlier, the IMF in its annual World Economic Report said that the forecast are particularly large for India, where Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted much more severely than expected in the second quarter. - PTI