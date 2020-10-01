Coronavirus India lockdown Day 189 live updates | COVID-19 tally crosses 63-lakh mark

01 October 2020 11:10 IST

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 33.92 million, death toll over 1 million.

Cinema halls, entertainment parks, swimming pools for sportspersons — these are some of the establishments that would be allowed to reopen under 'Unlock 5'.

Additionally, the Ministry of Home Affairs has given States the flexibility to decide if they wanted to open schools from October 15. The guidelines that will come into effect on October 1 have removed restrictions from all activities except “international air travel”.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

How the virus spreads in India

Scientists identify unique patterns in COVID-19 transmission in India

Researchers, including those from the Government of Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, have conducted one of the largest analysis of COVID-19 epidemiology to date, and have found that both cases and deaths due to the disease have been more heavily concentrated in the 40-69 year age group in India than is seen in high-income countries, among other trends.

In the study, published in the journal Science, the researchers noted that COVID-19 patients in the two States have a median stay of five days in the hospital before death compared to 13 days to death from the date of hospital admission in the U.S. - PTI

Nation-wide case count

COVID-19 tally in India crosses 63-lakh mark

India’s COVID-19 caseload breached the 63-lakh mark with 86,821 infections being reported in a day, while 52,73,201 people have recuperated so far from the disease, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The recovery rate stands at 83.53%.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 63,12,584, while the death toll climbed to 98,678 with the virus claiming 1,181 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.