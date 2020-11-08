Coronavirus India lockdown day 227 updates | Delhi records highest number of fatalities in over four months

The country’s daily new recoveries have been exceeding the daily new cases since more than a month. “In contrast to 50,356 new reported cases, 53,920 cases have recovered in the last 24 hours,” the Health Ministry said.

Here are the latest updates:

New Delhi

Delhi records highest number of fatalities in over four months

The national capital recorded 6,953 fresh coronavirus cases and 79 deaths on Saturday, the highest number of fatalities in over four months, officials said.

The cases were detected out of the 57,433 tests conducted the previous day while the positivity rate stood at 12.11 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.

The 6,953 cases took the infection tally to over 4.3 lakh, it said.

On Friday, Delhi recorded over 7,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time while the recovery rate was over 89 per cent

- PTI

No evidence to suggest coronavirus cluster 5 variant found in minks increases virus transmissibility, disease severity

Since June, 214 people in Denmark have been reported to have been infected with a variant of the novel coronavirus associated with farmed minks.

The variant called “cluster 5” has a combination of mutations not seen previously. Cluster 5 makes up around 5% of the strains found in northern Denmark. So far, this variant has not been reported from other countries, suggesting that the variant has not spread beyond Denmark.

Denmark had on November 6 ordered culling of the entire farmed mink population of 17 million to prevent further changes to the virus emerging among minks, and the spread of mink-related viruses any more from minks to humans.

According to the WHO, initial observations suggest that the “clinical presentation, severity and transmission among those infected are similar to that of other circulating SARS-CoV-2 viruses”. Denmark epidemiologist Kare Molbak said cluster 5 was not more dangerous than other strains or more infectious, according to Reuters.