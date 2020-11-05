Coronavirus India lockdown day 224 updates | 16.4% have developed antibodies against COVID-19 in Karnataka

A sero survey done to estimate the prevalence of COVID-19 in Karnataka has found that while 16.4% of the 15,624 samples studied have developed antibodies against COVID, 12.7% was found to have current (active) infection.

In a separate development, as per the latest government guidelines by the Maharashtra government, yoga institutes, and indoor sports facilities such as badminton, tennis, squash courts, and indoor shooting ranges outside containment zones will also be allowed to operate from Thursday.

Here are the latest updates:

Maharashtra

Theatres, swimming pools to open in Maharashtra today

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday allowed cinema halls, drama theatres and multiplexes situated outside containment zones in the State to reopen from Thursday. The establishments can function at 50% capacity and no eatables will be allowed inside.

The State Cultural Affairs Department and local authorities will issue the standard operating procedure (SOP). The move to reopen theatres and multiplexes comes after a number of delegations met with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Cultural Affairs Minister Amit Deshmukh.

Karnataka

16.4% have developed antibodies against COVID-19 in Karnataka

A sero survey done to estimate the prevalence of COVID-19 in Karnataka has found that while 16.4% of the 15,624 samples studied have developed antibodies against COVID, 12.7% was found to have current (active) infection.

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, releasing the findings on Wednesday, said the overall adjusted prevalence of COVID-19 in the State was 27.3% (combined IgG and active infection).

Andhra Pradesh

150 teachers test positive in Chittoor district

Just three days after educational institutions reopened, there is lot of uneasiness and tension among parents in Chittoor district as 150 teachers of government schools tested positive to the COVID-19 virus, followed by nine students. The figure is likely to up in the next three days when more results are awaited.

The teachers who had tested positive to the virus were mostly from Srikalahasti, Tirupati, Madanapalle, Chittoor, Punganur, Palamaner and Ramasamudram mandals. The incidence is being felt equally in both rural and urban areas.

Tamil Nadu

More commuters allowed to travel by workmen special trains

Southern Railway has allowed more commuters to travel in the workmen special suburban trains.

In a circular issued on Wednesday by the Commercial Branch, a copy of which is available with The Hindu, Southern Railway allowed employees of some more organisations to travel in these trains, besides the essential services workers and government employees.

Kerala

Homes turn science labs during pandemic times

If arts and sports classes go online, can science labs too be set up at home? Yes, believes the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Kozhikode, which recently persuaded over thousand students from a school here to set up little home-based labs to make science learning more effective. D. Divya, science faculty, DIET, Kozhikode, says the project is part of the ‘Schoolinoppam’ project being implemented in two schools each in 15 educational sub-districts in Kozhikode.

“COVID-19 is changing our teaching methods in different ways. Though classes are being held online, children are finding it difficult to do scientific experiments as they do not have access to labs. Children in Classes 5 to 7 are being asked to use substances that are easily available in their surroundings and set up small labs at home,” she says.