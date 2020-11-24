Coronavirus India lockdown day 243 live updates | Delhi HC rejects plea for another lockdown

The Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines by volume, will first focus on supplying AstraZeneca Plc’s COVID-19 vaccine to Indians before distributing it to other countries, Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla said on Monday.

“It's very important we take care of our country first, then go on to COVAX after that and then other bilateral deals with countries. So I've kept it in that priority,” said Mr. Poonawalla, referencing the global COVAX facility, which has been set up to provide COVID-19 vaccines to poorer countries.

Here are the updates:

Karnataka

Lack of clarity on quarantine leave continues

The lack of clarity over quarantine leave for workers in Karnataka continues despite a gazette notification by the Karnataka government on special leave recently.

Instead of providing stricter guidelines, the gazette rather makes an appeal to employers, and one of the suggestions is transferring leave from the account of another employee, who has surplus, if the COVID-19 patient does not have adequate leave in his account.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in many workers losing out on their pay as there was no official clarity to the employers, the State government on November 6 published a special gazette on quarantine leave following a direction from the High Court of Karnataka, which is hearing a writ petition on the issue currently.

The special gazette is an “appeal” to private and public sector employers.

New Delhi

HC rejects plea for another lockdown

The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to entertain a petition to immediately place the Capital under lockdown in view of the rising COVID-19 cases and air pollution levels, saying it was a policy decision.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan remarked that the petition was filed without doing any homework.

The Bench asked the petitioner, Kaushal Kant Mishra, whether he had studied the reports on ineffectiveness of imposing a lockdown.