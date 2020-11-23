Coronavirus India lockdown day 242 live updates | Experts warn against vaccine hesitancy

23 November 2020 09:59 IST

In Delhi, two evening markets were ordered to be shut for violating COVID-19 norms.

A large percentage of the world’s population is gripped by vaccine hesitancy, experts believe as a coronavirus vaccine appears more likely in the next couple of months.

Vaccine hesitancy, which is defined as reluctance or refusal to vaccinate despite availability of vaccines, is feared to grip up to 40 to 50% of the world’s population, according to Ronald T. Peirvincenzi, CEO, United States Pharmacopeia.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the updates:

Case count update

COVID-19 caseload in India breaches 91-lakh mark

India’s COVID-19 caseload went past 91 lakh with 44,059 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries surged to 85,62,641, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 91,39,865 while the death toll climbed to 1,33,738 with 511 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the thirteenth consecutive day.There are 4,43,486 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 4.85% of the total caseload, the data stated.

The national recovery rate was recorded 93.68%, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.46%. - PTI

Vaccine update

Serum Institute of India stocking emergency doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The Pune-based vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII) is expecting the results of the clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covishield by January.

“We have started manufacturing the product,” the SII’s Executive Director, Suresh Jadhav, said on Saturday, adding that the institute would produce 50 million to 60 million doses of the vaccine candidate developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University every month from January.

“But, till January, we will also have about 80 to 100 million doses in stock for supply if we get permission for emergency use by the government.”

Bengaluru

Change in bed blocking protocol

With nearly 78% of beds in government hospitals being unoccupied following a drop in COVID-19 cases, the State government has now said blocking of general and high dependency unit (HDU) beds will be first allowed only in government medical establishments. Referral of government patients to private facilities can be done only after the bed occupancy reaches 90% in government-run facilities, stated a circular issued on Saturday.

As of now, only 22% of beds are occupied in government hospitals and government medical colleges in the State. Recently, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had issued a similar circular on bed blocking in government hospitals within Bengaluru.

COVID will soon be past episode of 21st century: Health Minister

The rapidness at which coronavirus vaccines are being developed will have a significant effect on new technologies that will help in faster drug discoveries, lowering the cost and making it more affordable for the poor, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday.

The process, which used to take 10 years to produce vaccines, is now done in almost 10 months, Vardhan said while addressing the Boston Center of Excellence (BoCE) for Health and Human Development through video conference. PTI

Delhi

Two Delhi evening markets ordered shut for violating COVID-19 norms

The West Delhi district authorities Sunday ordered two evening markets in Nangloi to be shut for flouting various COVID-19 safety guidelines including on social distancing and face mask, officials said. The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in West Delhi issued an order Sunday, directing for closure of Punjabi Basti Market and Janta Market till November 30, a senior district official said.

“The government directives for wearing face mask, maintaining physical distancing and other such COVID-19 safety measures were being flouted both by the vendors and shoppers in the two rehri-patri (street side) markets despite repeated instructions and warnings by officials,” he said.

The district authorities, accompanied by police and North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) teams, conducted inspection to ensure the closure of the markets and removal of encroachments in both the markets.

Over 200 vendors dealing in various daily use items used to set up shops in the markets that opened in the evening hours daily. - PTI

South African great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi succumbs to COVID-19

Satish Dhupelia, the South African great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, succumbed to COVID-19 complications here on Sunday, three days after his 66th birthday, a family member said.

Satish Dhupelia

Dhupelia’s sister Uma Dhupelia-Mesthrie confirmed that her brother had died of COVID-19 related complications after he contracted the disease in hospital where he had been under treatment for a month due to pneumonia.

“My beloved brother has passed on after a month of illness with pneumonia, a superbug contracted in hospital and then COVID-19 also contracted while he was being treated. He suffered a major cardiac arrest this evening,” Uma said in a social media post.

Besides Uma, Dhupelia leaves back another sister, Kirti Menon, who lives in Johannesburg, where she is active in various projects honouring the memory of Gandhi. The three siblings are descendants of Manilal Gandhi, who Mahatma Gandhi left behind in South Africa to continue his work after he returned to India after spending two decades.

