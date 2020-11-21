Coronavirus India lockdown day 240 updates | Conduct more tests, health ministry tells States

The Union Health Ministry has advised the States and Union Territories to conduct more COVID-19 tests to track undetected and missed-out patients. In an order on Friday, the Ministry advised them to adopt an aggressive and widespread testing strategy for prompt detection of the infection for effective tracing, containment and treatment.

The order comes a day after the Centre rushed high-level teams to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur to visit districts reporting high number of cases and support those States’ control efforts.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the updates:

Gujarat

After Ahmedabad, night curfew imposed in Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot

After imposing a weekend curfew in Ahmedabad, the Gujarat government on Friday decided to impose night curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot, and the authorities intensified efforts to contain the surging COVID-19 cases.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who also holds the Health portfolio, told media persons that all the four major cities would observe night curfew to break the transmission chain in a second wave that saw the largest daily case toll of 1,420 new cases on Friday.

Delhi

Delhi police collect ₹26 crore in COVID-19 fines

The Delhi police have collected ₹26.72 crore in fines from people not wearing masks or following social distancing rules in public places from June 15 until November 19.

A total of 5,35,167 people have been fined for violating social distancing norms, not wearing masks or spitting in public places. The maximum number of violators were those found roaming in marketplaces or travelling in cars without wearing a mask. A senior police officer clarified that people travelling alone in a car have to wear mask as well — something upheld recently by the Delhi High Court as well.