Coronavirus India lockdown day 239 updates | Oxford vaccine will cost ₹1,000, says Adar Poonawalla

20 November 2020 10:29 IST

India’s COVID-19 tally went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and 80 lakh on October 28.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India crossed 90 lakh (9 million) on November 19, according to data collated from various State Health Departments. As of 10.45 p.m. IST on November 19, the figure stood at 90,00,486 with 1,32,177 deaths.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the updates:

Advertising

Advertising

New Delhi

Oxford vaccine will cost ₹1,000, says Adar Poonawalla

Vaccine maker Serum Institute of India’s CEO Adar Poonawalla on November 19 said the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine should be available for healthcare workers and elderly people by around February 2021 and by April for the general public, and will be priced at a maximum of ₹1,000 for two necessary doses for the public, depending on the final trial results and regulatory approvals.

Probably by 2024, every Indian would get vaccinated, he said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, 2020.

“It will probably take two or three years for every Indian to get inoculated, not just because of the supply constraints but because you need the budget, the vaccine, logistics, infrastructure and then, people should be willing to take the vaccine.”