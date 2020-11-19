Coronavirus India lockdown day 238 live updates | India records 45,576 infections, 585 fatalities

19 November 2020 10:24 IST

India’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 89.58 lakh with fresh 45,576 infections, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to over 83.83 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 93.58%, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the updates:

Cipla, MultiG ink deal to supply antibody test kit

Drug major Cipla on Wednesday said it had signed a licensing agreement with Belgium-based MultiG for distribution of their COVID-19 rapid antibody test kit, Covi-G, across most emerging markets and Europe. This agreement is part of Cipla’s efforts to enhance global access to life-saving treatments and diagnostic infrastructure for patients in need, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Advertising

Advertising

Cipla said MultiG rapid antibody kit has been commercialised in over 20 countries already, with sensitivity and specificity exceeding 92%.

Read more

Jammu and Kashmir

People above 70 years, women most affected by COVID-19 in J&K: study

The population above 70 years and women are the most affected by theCOVID-19 pandemic as Kashmir has shown prevalence of the virus-induced antibodies among two out of five persons in its 10 districts at 38.8%, according to a study released on Wednesday.

“The study indicates that there has been a widespread transmission of COVID-19 infection in the general population. There are apprehensions that the majority of the unaffected population may also contract the infection if standard operating procedures are not followed,” Dr. Salim Khan, head of the department, Community Medicine, Government Medical College, Srinagar, said.

According to the sero-prevalence study, COVID-19 specific antibodies were found prevalent among 38.8% samples in the population selected from l0 districts of the Kashmir Valley.

Read more

Andhra Pradesh

AP stays below 2,000 cases for 10 days in a row

The State reported fewer than 2,000 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, for the tenth day in a row. With the new cases, the cumulative tally went up to 8,57,395. The death toll increased to 6,899, with nine new deaths reported in the past day. The death rate remains at 0.80%.

As many as 1,236 new infections were detected as 69,618 samples were tested, registering single-day positivity rate of 1.78%. The overall positivity rate for 93.3 lakh tests came down to 9.19%.

Read more