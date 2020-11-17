Coronavirus India lockdown day 236 live updates | No lockdown in Delhi, peak of third wave over: Satyendar Jain

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the updates:

New Delhi

JNU begins phased entry of students

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday started welcoming back its final-year PhD research scholars who were residing in the hostels before the lockdown as part of its phased reopening process.

The entry has been allowed for those students in particular who need to access laboratories and submit their PhD thesis on or before December 31 or June 30, the university said.

Dean of Students Sudheer Pratap Singh, said that upon arrival, the students will need to fill up and submit a self-declaration form available with the JNU security and get a pass issued for their entry into the closed campus.

New Delhi

No lockdown, peak of third wave over: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said the government will not impose any lockdown in the city because of the COVID-19 situation. He also said that the peak of third wave of the infection had passed and positivity of cases would slowly come down.

The Minister said the “lowest positivity” is among healthcare workers of COVID-19 hospitals because they are “taking measures for protection”. “The people who are in the most dangerous condition have the lowest positivity because they are protecting themselves. So, protection is sufficient,” Mr. Jain said.

A total of 2,324 healthcare workers in Delhi have been infected by COVID-19 and 75 of them have died till October, according to a report prepared by the National Centre for Disease Control under the Central government.