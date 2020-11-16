Coronavirus India lockdown day 235 live updates | Places of worship reopen in Maharashtra

India registers a single-day rise of 30,548 cases and 435 fatalities, pushing India’s COVID-19 tally to 88,45,127 and death toll to 1,30,070, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

In its daily bulletin, the ministry said that India’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 4,65,478, while 82,49,579 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Here are the updates:

Maharashtra

Places of worship reopen in Maharashtra

Places of religious worship in Maharashtra, which were shut since the imposition of COVID-19 lockdown in March, reopened on Monday with devotees visiting some of the prominent temples and shrines in the State.

The reopening of the places of worship coincided with the Diwali ‘Padwa’, which is an important festival in the State.

Early in the morning, devotees were seen visiting Lord Vitthal’s temple at Pandharpur in Satara, Saibaba’s shrine in Shirdi, Goddess Tulja Bhavani’s temple in Osmanabad and the famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai.

The Siddhivinayak temple’s chairman Aadesh Bandekar said only 1,000 devotees will be allowed inside the temple every day in staggered time slots to be booked through a mobile phone application. - PTI

Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal local body elections opposed amid COVID-19 scare

Opposition political parties and the apex students’ organisation in Arunachal Pradesh have slammed the State Election Commission (SEC) for deciding to conduct the local body elections despite COVID-19 worries.

The Congress, the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) and the Janata Dal (Secular) have also threatened to take the SEC to court if the polls are not deferred. They said the panchayat and municipal elections had already been postponed by two years and delaying them by a few more months for the sake of public health would make no difference.