Coronavirus India lockdown day 234 live updates | Country registers four-day streak of less than five lakh active cases

15 November 2020 09:54 IST

India’s active caseload of COVID-19 has shrunk to 4,80,719, registering a four-day streak of less than five lakh active cases, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

In a statement, the Health ministry said the share of active cases in the total positive cases has further decreased to 5.48% in the country.

The cumulative national figure is 93.05%. The total recovered cases stand at 81,63,572, and the gap between the recovered cases and active cases that is steadily increasing, presently stands at 76,82,853, the ministry said.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the updates:

Maharashtra

Places of worship in Maharashtra to reopen from November 16: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a statement on Saturday said places of religious worship across the State, which were shut since the COVID-19 lockdown in March, will reopen from November 16.

Extending greetings to people on the occasion of Diwali, he said, “We can’t forget that the demon coronavirus is still amongst us. Even though this demon is slowly falling silent now, we cannot be complacent. Citizens need to follow discipline”.

“Just like discipline and restraint were observed while celebrating Holi, Ganesh Chaturthi,Navratri and Pandharpur wari (annual pilgrimage), followers of other faiths also celebrated festivals like Eid, Mount Mary festival by keeping the COVID-19 safety protocol in mind,” he said.

New Delhi

India has initiated an integrated response against COVID-19 pandemic: Harsh Vardhan

From development of indigenous vaccines to novel point-of-care diagnostics, India has initiated an integrated response to overcome the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday.

Speaking at the 8th BRICS STI Ministerial Meeting held on Friday, Mr. Vardhan said India is also hosting clinical trials for all the major vaccines, and about 20 vaccines are in different stages of development.

Two of them are in the most advanced stage of development. Covaxin developed through ICMR-Bharat Biotech collaboration and Covishield from the Serum Institute of India. Both are in Phase-III clinical trial stage, he added.