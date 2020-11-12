Coronavirus India lockdown day 231 updates | Schools not to reopen from November 16 in TN

12 November 2020 10:06 IST

A coalition of 18 pharma companies located in India, China, Bangladesh and South Africa that manufacture generic drugs have pledged to work together to accelerate access to millions of doses of new interventions for COVID-19 for low- and middle-income countries.

18 generic drug companies have pledged to make COVID-19 drugs for developing countries.

The companies have come together under the umbrella of the non-profit Medicines Patent Pool (MPP). Indian companies that have pledged to manufacture COVID-19 drugs include Sun Pharma, Lupin, Aurobindo, Zydus Cadila, Hetero, Natco and Strides Shasun.

“This unprecedented cooperation from companies that are typically competitors represents a breakthrough in our efforts to level the playing field for access to drugs that will be crucial to controlling and defeating this pandemic,” Charles Gore, Executive Director of MPP said in a release. All the 18 companies have the capacity to deliver substantial amounts of conventional drugs and biologics, including monoclonal antibodies.

Advertising

Advertising

Read more

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the updates:

Tamil Nadu

Schools not to reopen from November 16 in TN

The Tamil Nadu Government has announced that both colleges and schools for classes 9 to 12 in the state will not reopen on November 16, as was announced earlier this month.

The state government said that after analysing the feedback from parents, they have decided to withdraw the announcement to reopen schools and school hostels for classes 9 to 12 from November 16 and that a later reopening date would be announced after taking the COVID-19 situation into consideration.

Colleges and universities will reopen for Ph.D students and final year PG students from science and technical courses alone from December 2. For these students alone, hostels will be opened on campus and guidelines for colleges as well as hostels will be separately issued.

For other students, the reopening date will be announced later and the ongoing online classes are expected to continue. - Staff Reporter

Andhra Pradesh

No holy dip at ghats during Tungabhadra Pushkaram

Collector G. Veerapandian inspecting a Pushkar ghat at Gundrevula in Kurnool district on Wednesday.

The Tungabhadra Pushkaram, scheduled to be organised from November 20 to December 1, is caught in the dilemma of religious beliefs and the COVID-19 protocols.

The endowments and health departments have issued instructions to exercise caution for the coronavirus pandemic. They have allowed only pujas related to the rituals for paying homage to the dead at the ghats. Even for the visit, one needs to book a time slot at a particular ghat and follow all COVID-19 protocols.

As per the State government’s decision, no holy dip or holy shower would be allowed at the Pushkar ghats. The government is spending lakhs of rupees to regulate the large influx of devotees during that fortnight. - Ramesh Susarla

Read more

Karnataka

Post-poll testing shows low positivity rate in both segments

While the number of COVID-19 cases has increased across Karnataka, the test positivity rate in Rajarajeshwarinagar and Sira Assembly constituencies that went to the polls recently is lower than that of the State. This was the finding from the first round of “aggressive” testing for COVID-19 after the bypolls.

Data provided by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) showed that while the total test positivity rate in R.R. Nagar constituency, consisting of nine wards, was 0.57%, the State average was 2.15% as of November 10.

Similarly, in Sira, of the 15,878 who underwent COVID-19 testing, 103 people tested positive. The test positivity rate here was 0.65%.

Read more

Brazil resumes trials of Chinese vaccine candidate

Brazil’s health regulator on Wednesday authorised the resumption of large-scale clinical trials of a potential coronavirus vaccine developed by a Chinese company just over a day after shutting the test down.

The initial decision by Anvisa led to a storm of complaints that the action was more political than scientific.

The agency had cited an adverse, serious event that occurred on October 29 as the reason for halting the trials on Monday night, but said on Wednesday that it now has sufficient elements to allow vaccination to resume.

The potential CoronaVac vaccine is being developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm Sinovac and in Brazil would be mostly produced by Sao Paulo’s state-run Butantan Institute. - AP

New Delhi

Smriti Irani recovers

Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said she has tested negative for COVID-19. She had on October 28 announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have tested negative for COVID. Would like to extend my grateful thanks to everyone for their good wishes and prayers,” Ms. Irani tweeted.

Delhi

COVID-19 virus touched almost every household in capital, says HC

One in four persons in the city appears to be infected by COVID-19 and that the virus has touched almost every household in the national capital, said the Delhi High Court which on Wednesday perused latest sero survey report pointing out that the central district being the worst hit.

According to the latest report of the fourth round of sero survey carried out in the national capital, which was placed before a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad, the central district of Delhi has seen an increase of more than double in the rate of infection as compared to the data of the survey carried out in September.

The latest report has found that COVID-19 antibodies were present in 25 per cent of the persons tested.

Read more

India

COVID-19 caseload in India climbs to 86,83,916

India saw a single-day increase of 47,905 infections taking the country’s COVID-19 caseload to 86,83,916, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease have surged to 80,66,501, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,28,121 with 550 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the second consecutive day.

There are 4,89,294 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 5.63 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The total recoveries have surged to 80, 66,501 pushing the national recovery rate to 92.89 per cent, while Cthe OVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,19,62,509 samples have been tested up to November 11 with 11,93,358 samples being tested on Wednesday. - PTI

Kerala

Kerala should enhance vigil, says Minister

State Health Minister K.K. Shylaja appealed for high public vigilance and adherence to precautions, especially with the upcoming local body polls and Sabarimala pilgrimage.

Read more

Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 under control in Tamil Nadu, says CM

Infections in Tamil Nadu have been brought under control after various preventive steps were taken by the State government, said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Speaking at a meeting to review COVID-19 preventive measures and development works in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday, Mr. Palaniswami said around 75,000 persons were being tested each day in the State.

Read more

Karnataka

Associations for reopening schools, PU colleges in Dec. in phases

Parents’ and students’ associations have suggested that the government allow schools and pre-university colleges to resume classes in December. The suggestion was made at a meeting held by the Primary and Secondary Education Department with stakeholders on Wednesday to discuss when schools should be reopened and the safety of students.

Read more