Coronavirus India lockdown day 231 updates | 18 generic drug firms pledge to make COVID-19 drugs for developing countries

18 generic drug companies pledge to make COVID-19 drugs for developing countries

The companies have come together under the umbrella of the non-profit Medicines Patent Pool (MPP). Indian companies that have pledged to manufacture COVID-19 drugs include Sun Pharma, Lupin, Aurobindo, Zydus Cadila, Hetero, Natco and Strides Shasun.

“This unprecedented cooperation from companies that are typically competitors represents a breakthrough in our efforts to level the playing field for access to drugs that will be crucial to controlling and defeating this pandemic,” Charles Gore, Executive Director of MPP said in a release. All the 18 companies have the capacity to deliver substantial amounts of conventional drugs and biologics, including monoclonal antibodies.

Here are the updates:

Kerala

Kerala’s new COVID-19 cases remained high in the south at 7,007 on Wednesday, as the State tested 64,192 samples. The test positivity rate was steady at 10.9%

The State’s death toll rose with the addition of 29 more fatalities. Thiruvananthapuram had eight deaths, Kottayam six, Kollam three, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod two each, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Ernakulam, and Alappuzha one each.

State Health Minister K.K. Shylaja appealed for high public vigilance and adherence to precautions, especially with the upcoming local body polls and Sabarimala pilgrimage.

Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 under control in Tamil Nadu, says CM

Infections in Tamil Nadu have been brought under control after various preventive steps were taken by the State government, said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Speaking at a meeting to review COVID-19 preventive measures and development works in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday, Mr. Palaniswami said around 75,000 persons were being tested each day in the State.

Karnataka

Associations for reopening schools, PU colleges in Dec. in phases

Parents’ and students’ associations have suggested that the government allow schools and pre-university colleges to resume classes in December. The suggestion was made at a meeting held by the Primary and Secondary Education Department with stakeholders on Wednesday to discuss when schools should be reopened and the safety of students.