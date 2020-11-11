Coronavirus India lockdown day 230 updates | Health Ministry takes stock of cold chain for vaccine supply

The AIIMS Director on Tuesday warned that the disease burden may increase drastically if COVID-19 and air pollution get combined. There is an urgent need to look for sustainable solutions and be more aggressive towards controlling air pollution, more so with the COVID-19 pandemic being around, as it can lead to a huge burden of diseases if both get combined, he said.

There is definitely an ongoing wave, especially in many parts of India, and air pollution is making it worse, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said at ASSOCHAM webinar on ‘COVID-19-Coming of the Second Wave: Myth or Reality’, according to a statement by the industry body.

“So, we need to act on multiple fronts to get hold as far as this pandemic is concerned,” he said.

National

Health Ministry takes stock of cold chain for vaccine supply

The Union Health Ministry has said its expert committee on vaccine administration is looking at the status of vaccine development world-wide, its regulatory approvals, logistic requirements and dose requirement. “Priority population groups, identified by the government, no matter where they are stationed [in urban or rural areas] would be given COVID-vaccine. India, however, will need many more cold storage facilities, equipment etc. We are now taking stock of the storage facilities and are well equipped to augment our capacity,’’ said Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, at a press conference on Tuesday.

Kerala

Kerala faces unprecedented challenge as Sabarimala pilgrimage begins next week

As the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku season at Sabarimala begins next week, an unprecedented challenge awaits the State authorities in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though the number of attendees has been limited to just 1,000 a day, the health authorities regard any loopholes in the proposed health measures for the two-months long season may put the State's health-care system in jeopardy. Hence, an elaborate plan has been drawn up to offer the pilgrims a range of health service while also curtailing a potential surge in the pandemic.

Delhi-NCR

Provide more COVID-19 beds: Kejriwal to Centre

With new COVID-19 cases in the city showing an upward trend, the Delhi government has requested the Central government to provide at least 1,092 additional beds with manpower as there is a “shortage” of 4,900 beds, as per official projections.

“I request you to issue directions to the authorities concerned to ensure steps to provide at least 1,092 additional beds, including 300 ICU beds with manpower are taken on priority,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in a letter dated November 7, which is seen by The Hindu.

Tamil Nadu

Kanniyakumari-Kerala border under watch, says CM

As Kerala is witnessing a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases after a lull, the Kanniyakumari district’s border with the neighbouring State will be monitored round the clock to check the entry of infected persons, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Tuesday.

Addressing a COVID-19 review meeting at the Kanniyakumari Collectorate, Mr. Palaniswami said the district officials had been directed to organise 35 fever clinics every day at people’s doorstep to detect cases. Thus far, 43,410 persons have been screened through fever clinics for ensuring timely isolation of patients and appropriate treatment. “To make these efforts more effective and to ensure better results, stringent surveillance has been put in place on the Kanniyakumari–Kerala border. Inter-State travellers from the district should be very cautious and take all precautionary measures to shield themselves from the infection,” he said.

Puducherry

Puducherry imposes curbs on sale, use of firecrackers this Deepavali

The order by Collector T. Arun stated that on the basis of the Supreme Court judgement on degradation of air and aggravation of health conditions from indiscriminate use of firecrackers, the manufacture, sale and use of joined firecrackers (series crackers or laris) is hereby banned. The sale shall only be through licensed traders.

During Deepavali festival, bursting of firecrackers should strictly be from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in respect of Puducherry, Mahe and Yanam regions on Saturday.