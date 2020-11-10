Coronavirus India lockdown day 229 updates | Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective

10 November 2020 08:01 IST

Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech announced that they expect to supply up to 50 million coronavirus vaccine doses globally in 2020, and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021. This comes a day after they said that a vaccine jointly developed by the two was 90% effective in preventing Covid-19 infections in ongoing Phase 3 trials.

Pfizer is now is on track to apply later this month for emergency-use approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, once it has the necessary safety information in hand. Even if all goes well, authorities have stressed it is unlikely any vaccine will arrive much before the end of the year, and the limited initial supplies will be rationed.

Kerala

Kerala’s weekend dip doesn’t lower positivity

Only 3,593 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala on Monday, when 32,489 samples were tested. The case numbers were low, but test positivity rate remained almost the same as previous days, at 11.05%.

The COVID toll touched 1,714, with the Health Department adding 22 deaths to the list. Thiruvananthapuram accounted for eight deaths, Alappuzha four, Ernakulam and Kollam three each, Wayanad two, while Malappuram and Kannur reported one death each.

New Delhi

'Celebrate with caution'

COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is still the best bet against infection and it is no rocket science.

This was stated by Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Monday in an interaction with State Health Ministers and senior officials of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana and Kerala to review COVID-19 situation and preparedness.

Dr. Vardhan said, “The country had stepped into the 11th month of the pandemic and now we all need to be more vigilant for the entire festive season that started with Dussehra and would continue onto Diwali, Chhat Puja, Christmas and then onto Makar Sankranti in the next year. Respiratory virus also spreads rapidly in the winter months”.

