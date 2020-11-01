Coronavirus India lockdown day 220 updates | 50% residents don’t wear masks: Chennai Corporation Commissioner

India’s COVID-19 case fatality rate (CFR) fell below 1.5% on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said, crediting the Centre-led strategy of ‘test, trace, track and treat’ for keeping coronavirus-related deaths low and within manageable numbers.

Deaths per million population in the country stand at a very low level of 88, it said.

Simona Halep tests positive

Simona Halep has tested positive for Covid-19 but the former women's tennis world number one said on Saturday she was “recovering well and feels good”.

The 29-year-old Romanian made the announcement on Twitter, four weeks after she was knocked out of the French Open as top seed by Iga Swiatek, who went on to claim the title won by Halep in 2018.

Halep, the reigning Wimbledon champion, wrote: “Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19. I am self-isolating at home and am recovering well from mild symptoms. I feel good... we will get through this together.”

Tamil Nadu

50% residents don’t wear masks: Chennai Corporation Commissioner

Over 50% Chennai residents have not been wearing masks during the pandemic, said Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash.

The civic body has planned to promote mask wearing among residents, during the festival season, to arrest the spread of COVID-19. “We have identified locations prone to crowding, ahead of the festival season. Teams of civic officials have been formed in Velachery, T. Nagar, Anna Nagar, Purasawalkam and George Town to contain the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

Officials have collected fines amounting to over ₹3 crore from violators of COVID-19 safety norms. “We have been imposing fines on violators, without affecting business in commercial areas. We are determined to contain the spread of COVID-19. But we do not want to create hardship among residents and traders. We request people to wear masks and adhere to the rules during the festival season,” he said.