Coronavirus live updates | 59% will not rush to take COVID-19 vaccine, finds survey

Boost in monitoring: A health worker taking a sample for COVID-19 testing in New Delhi. R.V. Moorthy R.V. Moorthy

02 December 2020 09:21 IST

The European Medicines Agency on Tuesday said it would hold an extraordinary meeting on December 29 to consider emergency approval for a vaccine developed by Germany’s BioNTech and US giant Pfizer

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday that government has never spoken about vaccinating everyone, against COVID, speaking at a press conference in the national capital. He added that it is important to discuss such scientific issues based on factual information only.

Reacting to recent allegation of an adverse reaction complaint by a 40-year-old volunteer for ‘Covishield’, the candidate vaccine being tested by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), the Ministry stated that adverse events are unlikely to impact the delivery timeline of COVID vaccine.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Advertising

Advertising

Here are the updates:

Odisha

Odisha reports significant fall in cases

Odisha has reported significant fall in COVID-19 cases, with daily infections dropping below the 500-mark consecutively for past two days. The daily fatalities have also come down proportionately.

The State on Tuesday recorded 378 active cases, while it was 418 on Monday.

The State’s total caseload grew to 3,19,103 while total active cases stood at 5,241, which accounts for 1.64% of the total positive cases.

“I am glad to share that Odisha has recorded daily positive cases of less than 500 for the first time since July 16. I appreciate the hard work and sacrifice of our COVID-19 warriors for helping Odisha fight back the pandemic,” said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He warned people not to be complacent and exhorted them to wear masks till vaccine became available.

Chennai

59% will not rush to take COVID-19 vaccine: survey

In a survey, 59% have said that they would not rush to take a COVID-19 vaccine, even if it was available in the near future.

LocalCircles, a community social media platform, conducted a survey between October 15 and 20 and found that 61% expressed hesitancy in getting the vaccine. This was before any of the vaccines were announced, according to a press release.

Read more

New Delhi

EU plans vaccines as regulator sets approval deadline

European countries were on Tuesday given a clear timeframe for the start of their vaccination programmes after the bloc’s medicines regulator said it would decide by December 29 whether to grant emergency approval for the first COVID-19 jabs.

France plans to prioritise the most fragile and exposed groups in early 2021, followed by a second campaign for the rest of the population between April and June, President Emmanuel Macron announced.

Germany has already said it is hoping to launch its immunisation drive in the first quarter of 2021 and is preparing vaccination centres across the country.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Tuesday said it would hold an extraordinary meeting on December 29 “at the latest” to consider emergency approval for a vaccine developed by Germany’s BioNTech and US giant Pfizer.

Read more