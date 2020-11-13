Coronavirus India lockdown day 232 live updates | November 13, 2020

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 87.28 lakh on Friday with a single-day increase of 44,879 cases, while the recoveries surged to 81,15,580, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.97%, according to the Union Health Ministry.

However, the number of active cases in the country comprise just 5.55% of the total caseload, the data stated.

Here are the updates:

Delhi govt. gets leeway on ICU beds for COVID patients

The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed the city government to reserve 80% ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in 33 private hospitals in view of the situation in the Capital where “cases are spiralling daily”.

A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad vacated a single judge’s interim order staying the AAP government decision.

The High Court took note of the submission made by Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain that the data collated by the Delhi government show that the occupancy strength of even 20% ICU beds segregated for non-COVID-19 patients is only to the extent of 75%.

Air passengers asked to use biowaste bins to dispose PPE

Air passengers using Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) have been asked to use biowaste bins to dispose personal protective equipment (PPE). In a press release, the KIA has said that 139 biowaste bins of different sizes have placed at different points for disposing of PPE.

“Currently, used PPE is found strewn across the airport campus, posing a health hazard to both passengers and staff. BLR airport collects almost 800 to 1,000 kg of biowaste a day. In an effort to reduce COVID-19-related PPE waste, BIAL is managing the disposal of biowaste in a scientific manner, as stipulated by the government,” stated the release.

‘Is govt. ready to prosecute leaders who paid fine for not wearing mask?’

Is the State government prepared to launch criminal prosecutions against political leaders who paid fines by accepting their violation of COVID-19 norms of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing during political rallies?

The Karnataka High Court posed this question to the government while stating that many of the political leaders have paid fine for not wearing masks during rallies held as part of the campaign for the bypolls held to State Assembly in the city.

“If the [political] persons concerned have paid the fine, they have admitted to their violation. Therefore, failure of the State to prosecute them will have a serious consequence...,” a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty observed.

Madras Crocodile Bank reopens after lockdown

The Madras Crocodile Bank and Centre for Herpetology had been sorely missed by Chennaiites during lockdown. The team knew this, but did not realise the extent of it till they opened their gates on Tuesday. “One of the first families to step in were regular visitors. The parents had been waiting to check in on the spectacled Caiman crocodile that they regularly adopt, but their nine-year-old was excited to see the new ones,” says Gnaneswar Ch, coordinator of the bank’s snakebite mitigation project.

“The new ones” are four Cuban crocodiles, two African slender-snouted crocodiles and the already popular saltie Ally. All long-time young residents, they had not been ready for public viewing back in March, when the bank last welcomed in visitors before closing the gates due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Come November, and they have freshly done-up pens of their own and are raking up fans already.