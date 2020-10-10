Coronavirus India lockdown Day 198 live updates | IMA voices concern over Harsh Vardhan’s pitch for Ayush treatment

A health worker taking a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad on October 7.   | Photo Credit: AP

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has questioned Health Minister Harsh Vardhan about issuing Ayush treatment protocol for COVID-19 treatment and asked him to explain on what basis these recommendations were made.

AYUSH secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, speaking about the protocol earlier this week at a Health Ministry press conference, had specified that the protocol is not COVID treatment and should be only considered as a support to those having mild COVID symptoms.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Bengaluru

COVID-19 patients can vote through postal ballot in Karnataka Bypolls

A file photo of people queuing up to exercise postal ballot in Vijayapura.

A file photo of people queuing up to exercise postal ballot in Vijayapura.  

 

To ensure that none misses out on voting in the bypolls amid the pandemic, the Election Commission has extended postal ballot facility for voters with physical disabilities, those aged above 80, and active COVID-19 positive patients or suspected patients who are either in institutional or home quarantine.

The bypolls to Sira and Rajarajeshwarinagar Assembly segments are scheduled for November 3.

Read more
 

New Delhi

SARS-CoV-2 not the last virus to spark a pandemic, says expert

The SARS-CoV-2 wouldn’t be the last such virus of its kind — in terms of its ability to rapidly spread among people — and the next such virus of its kind could be a “MERS-2” even (a reference to the Middle Eastern Respiratory Virus that is more lethal but less contagious), said Susan Weiss, Professor of Microbiology at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania.

Prof. Weiss was the key note speaker at the first TNQ-Janelia India COVID-19 Seminar, 2020. The first of the three online-only talks commenced on Friday.

Read more
 

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 10, 2020 10:03:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-india-lockdown-day-198-live-updates-ima-voices-concern-over-harsh-vardhans-pitch-for-ayush-treatment/article32819082.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY