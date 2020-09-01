Coronavirus India lockdown Day 160 updates | A.P. becomes second worst-hit State in just two months

01 September 2020 09:32 IST

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 25 million, death toll crosses 840,000.

The novel coronavirus tally in India crossed 36 lakh on Monday with 78,512 new cases, while the number of recoveries surged to 27,74,801, pushing the recovery rate to 76.62%, the Health Ministry said.

The death toll climbed to 64,469 with 971 more people succumbing to the infection in a span of 24 hours, according to the Ministry data.

Meanwhile, the government has allowed considerable relaxation of restrictions, including resumption of metro rail services, as a part of Unlock 4 guidelines.

Advertising

Advertising

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

9.30 am | Tamil Nadu

Temples reopen in T.N.

Devotees at the Triplicane Sri Parthasarathy temple in Chennai on September 1, 2020. Temples in T.N. opened after more than four months of coronavirus-related lockdown. | Photo Credit: K.V. Srinivasan

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Tamil Nadu government on Monday restricted the number of persons to be allowed inside places of worship of different faiths to 20, and also advocated for a token system in case of bigger temples by residents providing Aadhaar or ID card in order to get specific time slots to visit.

Not more than 20 persons should be allowed in an area of 100 sq. mtr. or 1,075 sq.ft. in case of temples and Hindu religious places, the SOP issued by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam said. Physical distancing of a minimum of six feet should be maintained when queueing up for the purchase of darshan tickets.

Read more

9.00 am | Andhra Pradesh

A.P. becomes second worst-hit State in India in just two months

The State on Sunday surpassed Tamil Nadu to take the number two spot after Maharashtra in COVID-19 infections and it happened in just 60 days.

On June 1, infection count in State were 3,679, when the same in Maharasthra was 70,013, followed by Tamil Nadu (23,495), Delhi (20,834) and Gujarat (17,217). On July 1, the tally in A.P. was 14,595 when compared to Maharashtra (1,74,716), Tamil Nadu (90,169) and Delhi (85,161).

However, in the last two months, the State, with 4,24,767 cases, have broken all records, leaving behind Tamil Nadu (4,22, 085)to take the number two spot after Maharashtra (7,80,689).

Read more