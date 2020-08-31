Coronavirus India lockdown Day 160 updates | SOP issued for supplementary exams in T.N.

31 August 2020 08:36 IST

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 25 million, death toll crosses 840,000.

India on Sunday set a new COVID-19 record when it reported 78,761 new infections in 24 hours, according to health ministry figures, passing the United States for the world's highest single-day rise.

Meanwhile, the government has allowed considerable relaxation of restrictions, including resumption of metro rail services, as a part of Unlock 4 guidelines.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Advertising

Advertising

Here are the latest updates:

9.00 am | West Bengal

COVID-19 cases in West Bengal near 1.6 lakh

West Bengal on Sunday recorded 3,019 cases of COVID-19, taking the total case tally to 1,59,785. The State also recorded 50 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll due to COVID-19 to 3,176.

With 3,308 people being discharged, the recovery rate improved to 81.96% while the active cases in the State declined to 25,657.

Read more

8.30 am | Tamil Nadu

SOP issued for supplementary exams in T.N.

The State government has issued standard operating procedures for conducting supplementary public examinations for Classes 10, 11 and 12 from September.

Supplementary exams for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on September 21, and the Class 11 exam on September 29. Apart from this, the Directorate of Government Examinations will be holding the Class 8 private-study public exam, diploma in elementary education first and second-year exams, government music school exam, diploma in physical education first and second-year exams and the government Sanskrit entrance exam in September. Hall tickets will be available online or be given in exam centres at pre-assigned time-slots.

Read more

8.00 am | Karnataka

Patients protest at COVID-19 care centre over food served

The police were called in on Sunday night after several patients at the COVID-19 care centre in Government Ayurvedic Medical College allegedly created a ruckus demanding non-vegetarian food.

The staff informed the authorities after the patients started accusing the management of ignoring their demands. “We pacified the patients and assured them that their demands would be met. The situation is back to normal,” a senior police officer said.

- Anjali Thomas