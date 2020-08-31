Coronavirus India lockdown Day 160 updates | SOP issued for supplementary exams in T.N.

India on Sunday set a new COVID-19 record when it reported 78,761 new infections in 24 hours, according to health ministry figures, passing the United States for the world's highest single-day rise.

Meanwhile, the government has allowed considerable relaxation of restrictions, including resumption of metro rail services, as a part of Unlock 4 guidelines.

Here are the latest updates:

8.30 am | Tamil Nadu

SOP issued for supplementary exams in T.N.

The State government has issued standard operating procedures for conducting supplementary public examinations for Classes 10, 11 and 12 from September.

Supplementary exams for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on September 21, and the Class 11 exam on September 29. Apart from this, the Directorate of Government Examinations will be holding the Class 8 private-study public exam, diploma in elementary education first and second-year exams, government music school exam, diploma in physical education first and second-year exams and the government Sanskrit entrance exam in September. Hall tickets will be available online or be given in exam centres at pre-assigned time-slots.