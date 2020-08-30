Coronavirus India lockdown Day 159 live updates | Delhi Metro to resume services from Sept. 7

Metro rail services will resume from September 7 and congregations with a ceiling of 100 persons will be allowed from September 21 under fresh set of Unlock 4 guidelines announced by the Union Home Ministry on Saturday.

However, movement of passenger trains will continue to be regulated as per existing standard operating procedure.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

9 am | Delhi

Delhi Metro to resume services from Sept. 7 in calibrated manner

After being closed since March 22 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Metro has received the nod from authorities to resume services from September 7 in a “calibrated manner”, officials said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that he was “glad” the metro services will resume operations in a phased manner.

“As per the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Unlock-4, the Delhi Metro will be resuming its services for public from September 7 onwards in a calibrated manner,” the DMRC said in a statement. PTI

8.30 am | Jharkhand

Sakshi Maharaj asked to undergo quarantine

Sakshi Maharaj. File

The Jharkhand government sent Sakshi Maharaj , Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, on a 14-day quarantine by enforcing its COVID-19 guidelines on Saturday.

Mr. Maharaj was staying at Shanti Bhawan in Giridih district, where he had come to attend a programme on Friday. He was returning to Dhanbad from where he was to board a train for New Delhi when the Giridih district administration stopped him near Pirtand police station.

8 am | Assam

Assam to reopen schools mid-Sept. as a test run

Assam’s Education Minister said that the State government has decided to reopen its schools and colleges “informally” as an experiment for 15 days in September after engaging the teachers and staff for an equal number of days in sanitising and reorganising the classrooms according to social distancing norms.

Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said schools and colleges will reopen from September 1 but only the teachers and non-teaching staff would have to be present for the first half of the month.