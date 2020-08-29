Coronavirus India lockdown Day 158 live updates | Malls, shops in Haryana to remain shut on Mondays and Tuesdays

29 August 2020 09:00 IST

India has tested more than nine lakh COVID-19 samples for the second consecutive day on Friday, the Union Health Ministry said in a release.

With 1009 deaths on Friday, India's COVID-19 toll rose to 62,724, surpassing Mexico's fatality count to become third highest in the world. As many as 75,122 cases were recorded on the day.

India has tested more than nine lakh COVID-19 samples for the second consecutive day on Friday, the Union Health Ministry said in a release, adding that it was keeping a sharp focus on ‘test, track and treat’ strategy. “India has already created a capacity of doing 10 lakh tests per day and 9,01,338 samples were tested in the last 24 hours,” the release said.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Advertising

Advertising

Here are the latest updates:

9.00 am | Haryana

Malls, shops to remain shut on Mondays and Tuesdays

Sudden spike has been registered in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Millennium City this week, mostly due to holding of social and family gatherings, said Gurugram Chief Medical Officer, Virender Yadav on Friday. In a related development, the shopping malls and shops, except those dealing in essential services, will remain shut on Mondays and Tuesdays in the State instead of over the weekend.

Read more

8.00 am | Telangana

COVID deaths are govt. murders: Bhatti

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and MLC Jeevan Reddy at a district government hospital on Thursday.

Stating that all coronavirus deaths were government murders, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Friday that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should take the blame for his ‘failure’ to wake up to the reality of COVID.

Mr. Bhatti, who is on a tour of government hospitals in the State for the last three days, visited Adilabad and Nirmal hospitals on Friday.

Read more

7.30 am | Andhra Pradesh

Make 650 more beds ready at VIMS by September 1: Collector

People to register their names at a free COVID-19 coronavirus testing at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on August 28, 2020. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Visakhapatnam District Collector V. Vinay Chand instructed the Health Department officials to get 650 beds ready for the COVID-19 patients at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) by September 1.

Mr. Vinay Chand inspected VIMS here on Friday and said that the 650 beds, including 434 with oxygen facility and 216 in ICU, should be made available. He instructed the officials to recruit necessary staff and make other arrangements at the earliest.

Read more

7.00 am | West Bengal

West Bengal’s recovery rate goes past 80%

West Bengal on Friday registered 2,982 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total cases to 1,53,754 . The State also reported 56 fatalities in 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,073.

However, this was offset by a high number of 3,286 people being discharged, taking recovery rate to 80.86%. So far, 1,24,332 people have recovered from the viral infection.

Read more