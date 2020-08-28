Coronavirus India lockdown Day 157 live updates | COVID-19 is a multi-systemic disease, warns experts

COVID-19 which was considered a viral pneumonia when it was first detected eight months ago, is now a multi-systemic disease with many extra-pulmonary manifestations, warn experts and top doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The medical experts added that involvement of other organs due to COVID-19 warrants that patients be closely followed up to check for any long lasting sequels, including reproductive health in young patients.

Here are the latest updates:

8.30 am | Chennai

Koyambedu complex will resume operations next month

The Koyambedu Wholesale Market complex will be reopened next month.

The foodgrains market will be the first to open on September 18 followed by the wholesale vegetable market on September 28, while others like the fruits and flowers market and retail traders will be allowed to operate later, as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

8 am | UN

UN backs testing people without symptoms

The World Health Organization said Thursday that countries should actively test people to find coronavirus cases even if they don’t show symptoms — a stance that comes after the US health agency switched its policy to say that asymptomatic contacts of infected people don’t need to be tested.

At a press briefing, Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead for COVID-19, said when officials are investigating clusters of COVID-19, testing may need to be expanded to look for individuals who are on the more mild end of the spectrum or who may indeed be asymptomatic. - AP