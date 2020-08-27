Coronavirus India lockdown Day 156 live updates | West Bengal to ease flight restrictions from Sept. 1

27 August 2020 09:45 IST

Globally, as of August 26, there have been 2,37,52,965 confirmed cases including 8,15,038 deaths, reported to WHO.

The daily COVID-19 tests in the national capital will be doubled from 20,000 to 40,000 and stringent enforcement of pandemic-related guidelines will be ensured in view of the “marginal rise” in the number of cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said following an emergency meeting on Wednesday.

“The situation of coronavirus in Delhi is under control for the last one and a half months. There is a decline in the number of positive cases and deaths, and the recovery rate has considerably improved,” he said in a digital briefing.

A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

10.00 am | Maharashtra

Maharashtra Health Minister stresses on increased contact tracing

Increased contact tracing is imperative in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic bodies to bring down the number of cases and fatalities, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.

Mr. Tope said while the fatality rate (currently below 1.7%) in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) area is under control, it is essential to increase the number of first contacts of positive cases in both civic bodies.

9.30 am | Telangana

Rally held to pay tributes to corona martyrs

Health workers wearing Personal Protective Equipment gear analysing samples collected at a COVID-19 rapid free testing centre for the COVID-19 coronavirus at Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on August 26, 2020 | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Healthcare professionals working in Telangana government hospitals paid tribute to COVID-19 warriors who died after contracting the infection, by holding a candle-light rally in government healthcare facilities across Hyderabad on Wednesday evening.

Junior and senior doctors, nurses, and others gathered in large numbers to participate in the rally. They have demanded government orders to be issued announcing ₹1 crore ex-gratia for the warriors who die of COVID-19.

9.00 am | West Bengal

Flight restrictions to be eased from Sept. 1

The West Bengal government on Wednesday announced that the restriction on domestic flight arrivals from six cities to Kolkata will be eased from September 1.

The restrictions on flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad were imposed from the first week of July. The State said the curbs will continue till the end of August.

8.00 am

Maharashtra govt. provides relief to sectors hit by lockdown

Keeping close watch: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at a meeting with officials in Pune on Thursday.

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday took a slew of decisions to provide relief to real estate developers, farmers, fisherfolk and transporters facing economic losses owing to the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

7.00 am | Tamil Nadu

Vaccine trials at two centres in Chennai

Clinical trials of Covishield, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford, will be launched at two institutions in Chennai — the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Porur.

