Coronavirus India lockdown Day 156 live updates | West Bengal to ease flight restrictions from Sept. 1

The daily COVID-19 tests in the national capital will be doubled from 20,000 to 40,000 and stringent enforcement of pandemic-related guidelines will be ensured in view of the “marginal rise” in the number of cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said following an emergency meeting on Wednesday.

“The situation of coronavirus in Delhi is under control for the last one and a half months. There is a decline in the number of positive cases and deaths, and the recovery rate has considerably improved,” he said in a digital briefing.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

9.00 am | West Bengal

Flight restrictions to be eased from Sept. 1

The West Bengal government on Wednesday announced that the restriction on domestic flight arrivals from six cities to Kolkata will be eased from September 1.

The restrictions on flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad were imposed from the first week of July. The State said the curbs will continue till the end of August.

8.00 am

Maharashtra govt. provides relief to sectors hit by lockdown

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday took a slew of decisions to provide relief to real estate developers, farmers, fisherfolk and transporters facing economic losses owing to the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

7.00 am | Tamil Nadu

Vaccine trials at two centres in Chennai

Clinical trials of Covishield, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford, will be launched at two institutions in Chennai — the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Porur.