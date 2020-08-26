Coronavirus India lockdown Day 155 updates | Maharashtra's case tally crosses 7 lakh

26 August 2020 08:20 IST

India reported the highest recoveries in a single day on August 25. According to the Ministry data, 66,550 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the Ministry was not tracking the number of post-COVID syndrome cases in India, but it was following reports of re-infection confirmed in Hong Kong earlier this week. A technical body of experts is gathering data to develop a guideline for addressing post-COVID complications, he said.

“This is still a relatively new virus — only about 7-8 months old. We aren’t alarmed with the development but are following it closely. We still are understating the time period of immunity that the infection provides,” ICMR director general said.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

8.30 am | Tamil Nadu

CPI(M) leader dies after contracting infection

Senior CPI(M) leader D. Lakshmanan, who played a major role in organising government employees, died on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 84.

8.00 am | Ireland

EU trade chief insists he broke no COVID-19 rules on Irish trip

The Irish government on Tuesday evening said there were clear breaches of COVID-19 public health guidelines during European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan’s recent trip to his native Ireland.

Mr. Hogan attended a golf dinner last week that outraged the Irish public and led to the resignation of an Irish minister and the disciplining of several lawmakers. He insisted on Tuesday he had adhered to all rules during the trip.

7.30 am | Maharashtra

Maharashtra's case tally crosses 7 lakh

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 10,425 fresh COVID-19 cases , taking the State’s case tally to 7,03,823, a State health official said. With this, cases in Maharashtra crossed the seven lakh mark.

The death toll due to the pandemic in the State rose to 22,794 with 329 fatalities being reported during the day, the official said.

