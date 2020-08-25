Coronavirus India lockdown Day 154 live updates | Pandemic reaches Odisha's tribal community

India’s coronavirus (COVID-19) tests per million rose sharply to 26,016 as cumulative tests surged to 3.59 crore, the Health Ministry said on Monday underlining that a key component in India’s COVID-19 response has been early identification of cases by timely and aggressive testing.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

9.00 am | Odisha

Virus breaches another wall, four Bondas test positive

Health officials collect swabs from a local resident at a community health centre in Bhubaneswar on August 24, 2020 | Photo Credit: BiswaranjanRout

The COVID-19 pandemic has reached the Bondas, a tribal community residing in the hill ranges of Malkangiri district in Odisha. Four members of the community have tested positive for COVID-19. They have been isolated from the rest of the community members.

Bondas, a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG), live in settlements comprising small hutments in the hills of the Khairaput block. Their population is around 7,000.

8.30 am | Hyderabad

Doctors, medical staff demand ex-gratia, insurance

Various associations of healthcare professionals working in State-run hospitals have demanded ₹1 crore ex-gratia for their colleagues who died after contracting COVID-19, and insurance policy for those working under the current circumstances. The demand was raised after delay in extending help to family members of 35-year-old doctor G. Naresh Kumar who contracted the infectious disease and died on August 7.

8.00 am | Tamil Nadu

With a 24-hour long lockdown to come into force from 6 a.m. on August 25, 2020 in Puducherry,shops on Jawahar Nerhru Street and other markets are witnessing crowds. A scence on August 24, 2020 evening. | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

Koyambedu market likely to reopen soon

The State government has assured traders that it will reopen the Koyambedu wholesale market complex and other markets across Tamil Nadu soon. The date of reopening of the Koyambedu complex, which was shut following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is likely to be announced shortly.

7.00 am | New Delhi

Weekly markets open on trial basis with norms

Weekly markets in various parts of Delhi that have been shut since the beginning of the lockdown reopened on a trial basis on Monday with strict norms for maintaining social distancing, following directions of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority last week.