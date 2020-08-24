Coronavirus India lockdown Day 153 updates | Allow libraries to reopen, urge magazine publishers

A BBMP health staff collecting a swab for a COVID-19 test at Vijayanagar in Bengaluru on Sunday.

24 August 2020 08:35 IST

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said if everything goes well, India will get a vaccine against the novel coronavirus by the end of this year.

India crossed three million cases on Sunday after adding nearly 69,239 cases the previous day — the fourth straight day that it added over 69,000 cases.

India continued to be placed behind Brazil and the United States in the overall case load and, at 56,706 deaths, had only half as many as Brazil and less than a third as that of the U.S.

Experts said the relentless spread of the virus and infectiousness was inevitable and evident from several epidemiological projections from March.

Advertising

Advertising

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

9.00 am | West Bengal

West Bengal touches 1.38 lakh COVID-19 cases; 2,794 deaths

West Bengal on Sunday recorded 3274 cases of new COVID-19 in the past 24 hours taking the number of total cases to 1,38,870. The State recorded 57 deaths in the past 24 hours taking total deaths due to the viral infection in the state to 2,794.

Kolkata recorded 563 infections in the past 24 hours taking the total infections in the city to 36,257. Kolkata has recorded 1,174 deaths while deaths in North 24 Parganas have touched 647.

Read more

8.30 am | Tamil Nadu

Allow libraries to reopen, urge magazine publishers

The Tamil Nadu Magazine Publishers’ Association has appealed to the Chief Minister and the School Education Secretary to allow public libraries to reopen.

The association said that readers were approaching them, wanting to know when the libraries would reopen.

“Rural students depend on libraries for information. Many go to the libraries to read newspapers. When Tasmac shops have been allowed to reopen, why not public libraries,” asked Arasu Alagappan, association general secretary.

Read more

8.00 am | Kerala

Champakkara market to reopen today, no retail sales

The Kochi district administration has accorded permission for the Champakkara market to reopen on Monday.

There will be no retail sales at the market, as only a limited number of people will be allowed inside and there are serious space constraints.

A communication from the district administration said here on Sunday that the market was closed in the wake of a serious spread of COVID-19, on July 4. It will now operate in accordance with anti-pandemic spread protocol.

Read more

7.30 am | Andhra Pradesh

'40% people in Vijayawada had contracted the virus and recovered without showing any symptoms'

Krishna district Collector A.Md. Imtiaz has said that 20% of the population in the district and 40% in Vijayawada may have already contracted COVID-19 without the affected persons actually knowing about it according to the results of the sero surveillance, a scientific study to estimate the presence of antibody levels among citizens who aren’t tested so far.

As part of the study, Mr. Imtiaz said that 3,750 samples across the city and district were tested.

Read more