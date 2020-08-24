Coronavirus India lockdown Day 153 updates | Allow libraries to reopen, urge magazine publishers

India crossed three million cases on Sunday after adding nearly 69,239 cases the previous day — the fourth straight day that it added over 69,000 cases.

India continued to be placed behind Brazil and the United States in the overall case load and, at 56,706 deaths, had only half as many as Brazil and less than a third as that of the U.S.

Experts said the relentless spread of the virus and infectiousness was inevitable and evident from several epidemiological projections from March.

Here are the latest updates:

8.30 am | Tamil Nadu

Allow libraries to reopen, urge magazine publishers

The Tamil Nadu Magazine Publishers’ Association has appealed to the Chief Minister and the School Education Secretary to allow public libraries to reopen.

The association said that readers were approaching them, wanting to know when the libraries would reopen.

“Rural students depend on libraries for information. Many go to the libraries to read newspapers. When Tasmac shops have been allowed to reopen, why not public libraries,” asked Arasu Alagappan, association general secretary.

8.00 am | Kerala

Champakkara market to reopen today, no retail sales

The Kochi district administration has accorded permission for the Champakkara market to reopen on Monday.

There will be no retail sales at the market, as only a limited number of people will be allowed inside and there are serious space constraints.

A communication from the district administration said here on Sunday that the market was closed in the wake of a serious spread of COVID-19, on July 4. It will now operate in accordance with anti-pandemic spread protocol.

7.30 am | Andhra Pradesh

'40% people in Vijayawada had contracted the virus and recovered without showing any symptoms'

Krishna district Collector A.Md. Imtiaz has said that 20% of the population in the district and 40% in Vijayawada may have already contracted COVID-19 without the affected persons actually knowing about it according to the results of the sero surveillance, a scientific study to estimate the presence of antibody levels among citizens who aren’t tested so far.

As part of the study, Mr. Imtiaz said that 3,750 samples across the city and district were tested.