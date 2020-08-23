Coronavirus India lockdown Day 152 updates | Home Ministry issues SOP for international passengers

23 August 2020 08:02 IST

India’s COVID-19 tally hurtled past the 30-lakh mark on Saturday night, just 16 days after it crossed 20 lakh.

India is the third worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the U.S. and Brazil. India's coronavirus tally, on August 22 crossed the 3 million mark. According to Johns Hopkins University, the global tally stands at 2,29,84,824.

India also crossed a significant milestone of testing more than 10 lakh samples for COVID-19 in 24 hours on August 21, taking cumulative tests to 3,44,91,073, the Health Ministry said on August 22.

Here are the latest updates:

8.30 am

The Hindu Explains | How will a centralised EMR tool help in monitoring COVID-19 trends?

Last week, researchers, as part of an international consortium, reportedly created an agile analytic tool for rapid disease insights, working with medical records of patients with COVID-19 in five countries. They put together a centralised electronic medical records (EMR) tool that would help them gather, monitor, analyse clinical trends in COVID-19 across multiple countries.

While EMRs were supposed to make things easier in terms of access across platforms, they did not turn out to be such a big boon after all, because the data was locked in on local platforms.

8.00 am | West Bengal

Cases in West Bengal touch 1.35 lakh

West Bengal on Saturday recorded 3,232 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours taking the number of infections to 1,35,596 . The deaths in the past 24 hours were 48 which took the number to 2,737. The discharge rate in the State reached 77.41% . The active cases in the State touched 27,900.

7.30 am

Home Ministry issues SOP for international passengers

The Ministry of Home Affairs on August 22 issued Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) for international travel on non-scheduled commercial flights under Vande Bharat scheme and air transport bubble arrangement.

Accordingly, persons desirous to travel to India on Vande Bharat flights, will register themselves with the Indian missions in the country where they are stranded or residing, along with necessary details as prescribed by Ministry of External Affairs. However, such a registration may not be required on flights operating under air transport bubbles arrangements, the SOP said.

