Coronavirus India lockdown Day 151 live updates | Notices being issued to pvt. hospitals for late referrals: T.N. Health Minister

22 August 2020 11:19 IST

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal, has begun researching on COVID-19 by conducting autopsies on bodies of positive patients to figure out the virus’ impact on organs and correlate autopsy findings with clinicopathological ones and similar studies worldwide.

“This is the first deliberate attempt in the country to study in detail COVID-19 positive deaths,” said Arneet Arora, Dean and Head of Department, Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, at the institute.

Here are the latest updates:

11.00 am | Karnataka

CET: Students who tested positive come out with flying colours

The Hindu spoke to two students who were both asymptomatic and have now secured high ranks in the CET. They admitted it was extremely challenging and stressful both mentally and physically. They, however, praised their colleges and the government for making all the arrangements, including their transportation to the examination centre.

10.00 am

Dengue virus tests may sometimes return ‘positive’ for coronavirus, says study

Because the viruses that causes dengue and coronaviruses belong to entirely different families, it is not expected for one to show affinity to the other. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Can dengue be sometimes mistaken for COVID-19? Two independent research studies — one from a group in Israel and another from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Indian Institute of Chemical Biology (CSIR-IICB) in Kolkata — show that tests specific to check for dengue sometimes led to a positive SARS-CoV-2 test and this, the scientists warn, could lead to misdiagnoses and skew public health responses in places where dengue is endemic and known to seasonally spike

9.00 am | Tamil Nadu

Notices being issued to pvt. hospitals for late referrals: Health Minister

Notices are being issued to private hospitals referring COVID-19 patients late to government hospitals, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said.

Late referrals are a challenge. When persons with co-morbidities come in late with breathlessness, a drop in oxygen saturation levels and lung damage it becomes a challenge for doctors and nurses, he said.

8.00 am

Dasara festivities to remain simple this year

Thanksgiving: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa offering ‘bagina’ at the Krishnaraja Sagar on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Clearing the cloud of uncertainty over Dasara celebrations this year amid COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday said the festivities would remain simple this year.

After offering bagina at the Kabini reservoir in H.D. Kote taluk of Mysuru district, Mr. Yediyurappa told reporters that the government would discuss the matter and chalk out the modalities. He said the Dasara High-powered Committee would meet shortly in this regard.

7.00 am | Karnataka

Another plasma bank in Bengaluru

Another plasma bank is now ready in the city to pitch in for plasma therapy for treatment of COVID-19 patients. The Ramaiah Blood Bank is equipped to obtain and store convalescent plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients, a press release from M.S. Ramaiah Medical College and Hospital said.

