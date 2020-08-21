Coronavirus India lockdown Day 150 live updates | India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 29 lakh mark

21 August 2020 09:31 IST

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 2.25 crore, death toll at 7.8 lakh.

Russia has said that it will begin COVID-19 vaccine trials on 40,000 people next week. It said the tests were the equivalent of the Phase 3 trials that other vaccines are undergoing. The vaccine, named Sputnik V, was announced with much fanfare in Russia but drew warnings from Western scientists and the WHO who said it still needed a rigorous safety review.

India, meanwhile, continues to maintain a cautious approach to the announcement, saying that the “National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19” would evaluate all candidates first and then explore partnerships for Indian companies.

Here are the latest updates:

10.30 am | Maharashtra

107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

A 107-year-old woman and her 78- year-old daughter have recovered from COVID-19 here in Maharashtra, overcoming the odds of high mortality rate among elderly people, an official said on Friday.

The woman-daughter duo along with three other family members were discharged from a COVID-19 hospital in Jalna city on Thursday.

The centenarian, her daughter, 65-year-old son and two grandchildren, aged 27 and 17, were undergoing treatment for coronavirus for more than a week at the hospital, district civil surgeon Archana Bhosale said. - PTI

10 am | India

India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 29 lakh mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%

India’s COVID-19 tally zoomed past 29 lakh, a day after it crossed 28 lakh, with a single-day spike of 68,898 infections, while the recoveries have increased to 21,58,946 on Friday taking the recovery rate to over 74%, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total cases of coronavirus infections mounted to 29,05,823, while the death toll climbed to 54,849 with 983 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

Case fatality rate has declined to 1.89% while the recovery rate has risen to 74.30%.

There are 6,92,028 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which is 23.82% of the total caseload, the data stated. - PTI

9.30 am | Mizoram

Mizoram to open its border, lone airport thrice a week from August 24

The Mizoram government will open its border with Assam and Tripura besides the State’s lone Lengpui airport only thrice a week from August 24 to regulate movement of people following a spike in COVID-19 cases, a home department official said.

The order to this effect was issued by State Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo, who is also chairman of executive committee of State Disaster Management Authority, on Wednesday, the official said.

The order stated that Lengpui airport and two entry points — at Kanhmun on the Mizoram-Tripura border and Vairengte on the State’s border with Assam — will be open only on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for entry of people by flights and road transportation starting from August 24 until further order. - PTI

9 am | Bihar

Bihar polls should be deferred in view of COVID-19 pandemic: Yashwant Sinha

Former Union minister and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) convenor Yashwant Sinha joined a host of political leaders to seek postponement of the Bihar assembly polls in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polls are due in the months of October-November in the State, which has, till date, witnessed 1.15 lakh COVID-19 cases, including 574 fatalities.

The Election Commission, however, has not made any official announcement about the poll schedule. - PTI

8.30 am

Bands to florists, wedding vendors pivot as marriage ceremonies go online

With COVID-19 still lurking, the wedding market has been at an all-time low. As Chennai-based wedding planner Vidya Singh of Sumyog puts it pithily, “There was a time we welcomed guests with rose water. Now it is with sanitisers.”

With weddings going online, florist T Suresh of Thirunavukarasu Flower Decoration has found a way to supplement his earnings: he sells to the one place doing regular business — hospitals. He has been supplying flowers to high-profile clients like Apollo Hospital and TVS Group for pujas and other festivities.

That is not to say he can make this a new business model — Suresh used to make about ₹50,000 to over a lakh or two, depending on the scale of the wedding in a pre-COVID world. “Customers are no longer willing to pay the price, since the number of people attending is no more than 50,” he says.

8 am | Karnataka

Number of cases in Karnataka crosses 2.5 lakh

Karnataka crossed the 2.5 lakh mark as 7,385 new COVID-19 cases and 102 deaths were reported on Thursday. The State now has 2,56,975 positive cases. On August 13, the number of cases crossed the 2 lakh mark. Karnataka added 53,775 new cases between August 13 and 20.

The State crossed the 1 lakh mark on July 27, nearly five months after recording its first case.

The first case was detected on March 8 in an international traveller who had returned to Bengaluru Urban.