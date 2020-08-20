Coronavirus India lockdown Day 149 live updates | Hotels, weekly markets to reopen in Delhi

20 August 2020 09:07 IST

Higher number of recoveries and declining fatality has shown that India’s graded strategy has worked. India has posted 13,61,356 more recoveries than the active cases, the Union Health Ministry said.

With a record 60,091 people recuperating from coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in a day, the total recoveries on Wednesday crossed two million pushing the recovery rate to 73.64%, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate hit a new low of 1.91%, the Union Health Ministry said.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Advertising

Advertising

10.00 am

Hotels, weekly markets to reopen in Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday gave approval for reopening of hotels and weekly markets in the city. The weekly markets will be opened on a trial basis to assess the situation on the ground.

Read more

9.30 am | Tamil Nadu

Stricter quarantine for people visiting Chennai

Tehnicians segregating samples collected for COVID-19 testing in Puducherry on August 19, 2020. | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

The Greater Chennai Corporation is set to intensify measures to quarantine people who reach the city from other districts and States.

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Secretary Harmander Singh on Wednesday ordered civic officials to intensify efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in zones with a rise in number of visitors from other parts of the country.

9.00 am | Maharashtra

MSRTC to resume inter-district services today

A worker sprays disinfectant at an MSRTC bus stand in Karad. | Photo Credit: -

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced the resumption of inter-district bus services of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) from Thursday. Transport Minister Anil Parab said passengers would not require an e-pass for travel and ticket rates will remain unchanged.

Read more

8.30 am | Andhra Pradesh

Half of inmates in Kadpa central jail test positive

Almost half of the total inmates of the Kadapa Central Prison have been tested positive for coronavirus.

As the authorities have made testing mandatory for every inmate after sample tests done a fortnight ago found symptoms in many. Now, 337 of the total 700 inmates have been confirmed positive for the infection during the second round of testing.

Read more

8.00 am

Maharashtra records highest single day spike in COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra reported its highest single-day case jump on Wednesday. With 13,165 new COVID-19 cases, the State’s the total case tally has risen to 6,28,642 of whom 1,60,413 are active cases.

This is the first time the State has recorded over 13,000 cases in a single day. The earlier highest spike was 12,822 cases reported on August 8.

Read more

7.00 am | Karnataka

New portal promises to reduce waiting time to know COVID-19 test results

AAP volunteers spray disinfectant and check temperature of Auto rickshaw drivers at Seshadri road, in Bengaluru on August 19, 2020. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The State government has developed the portal where people can check their test results by feeding the 13-digit specimen referral form (SRF) ID. The portal, https://www.covidwar.karnataka. gov.in/service1, has been developed by senior IAS officer Munish Moudgil and his team at the State COVID-19 War Room. This procedure allows public to access their results without comprising their privacy.

Read more