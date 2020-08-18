Coronavirus India lockdown Day 147 live updates | 24-hour lockdown in Puducherry today

18 August 2020 09:14 IST

A statement issued by the Health Ministry on Monday noted that early identification of cases has helped to ensure timely and prompt isolation of the mild and moderate cases and hospitalisation of the severe and critical cases

The National Expert Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Administration met leading domestic vaccine manufactures — Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, Zydus Cadila, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals and Biological E — in New Delhi on Monday.

“The meeting provided the Group with inputs about the present stage of various candidate vaccines being developed by the indigenous manufacturers. Companies also presented their expectations from the Union government,” noted a statement issued by the Health Ministry.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

9.00 am | Tamil Nadu

With Tasmac shops reopening, experts call for caution

With Tasmac outlets all set to reopen in Chennai on Tuesday, public health experts have a word of caution — crowding should be prevented, and mask wearing and maintenance of physical distancing should be ensured at the shops.

The State government has decided to open liquor outlets in the Greater Chennai Police limits, with the exemption of shops in malls and containment zones. The outlets will function from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and each shop will issue 500 tokens a day.

8.00 am | Puducherry

Police check vehicles during a 24- hour lockdown in Puducherry on August 18, 2020. Photo: T. Singart/The Hindu. Photo: The Hindu | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said the first 24-hour lockdown taking effect on Tuesday was a trial measure and after reviewing its efficacy, the administration would decide on whether to spare Sundays or not.

One of the main reasons for the recent increase in cases was the failure of the public to maintain social distancing and avoid crowded gatherings, he said.

7.30 am | Andhra Pradesh

No permission for Ganesh fete at public places: DGP

Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang on Monday made it clear is no permission for celebrating Ganesh Navaratri Utsavams at public places in the State this year due to the pandemic situation. Stern action would be taken if any organisation, group or individual arrange pandals violating the rules, he said. Vinayaka Chaviti falls on August 22 this year.

7.00 am | Maharashtra

‘51.5% people in Pune have developed antibodies’

A police volunteer dressed up as Yamraj creates awareness of the novel coronavirus in Pune.

The results to the first COVID-19 sero (serological) surveillance study conducted for Pune city have shown that 51.5% of the population surveyed in five ‘high-incidence’ wards within Pune civic body limits had developed antibodies.

