Coronavirus India lockdown Day 145 live updates | Manipur extends lockdown till August 31

16 August 2020 10:00 IST

Globally, as of August 15, there have been 2,10,26,758 confirmed cases including 7,55,786 deaths, reported to WHO

Indian companies have sought technical details on the trials of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for possible production in India, an Indian Embassy source in Moscow said.

Separately, in an interview to Russian state media Sputnik, Indian Envoy in Moscow D.B. Venkatesh Varma said, “I had a productive discussion with CEO of RDIF, Mr. Kirill Dmitriev, and we are hopeful of positive outcome.”

Here are the latest updates:

10.00 am

Manipur extends lockdown

The Manipur government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown till August 31, Rajesh Kumar, chief secretary and chairman of the State Executive Committee, announced on Saturday. He said that there were reports of new COVID-19 cases involving persons who had no history of travel outside the State.

9.00 am | Tamil Nadu

32 doctors died of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: IMA

Doctors wearing a personal protective equipment (PPE) face mask and gloves conducted Yoga training to Coronavirus patients at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai on August 14, 2020 | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

A total of 32 doctors have died of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu so far and another 15 doctors who died had symptoms of COVID-19 but tested negative for the infection, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Tamil Nadu State branch, has stated.

8.00 am

Not all COVID survivors can donate plasma

A child posing as a novel coronavirus was a part of the tableau spreading awareness about COVID-19 at the Independence Day celebrations at Police Parade Grounds in Kalaburagi August 15, 2020 | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Everyday, family members and friends of COVID patients are tapping into all their contacts earnestly hoping to find a recovered person who is willing to donate plasma. Convalescent plasma therapy is one of the options explored to save some patients.

Transfusion medicine specialist Dr. Hitesh Kumar, also head of the blood bank at KIMS, explained about who all can donate plasma, how many times a person can donate plasma, and if there will be any changes to one’s health after the donation.

Also read: Plasma therapy may look promising in treating COVID-19, but it is no magic bullet

7.00 am | Kerala

COVID-19 cases mount in central prison in Thiruvananthapuram

COVID-19 cases continued to emerge in large numbers in the Poojappura Central Prison in Thiruvananthapuram where 53 prisoners more tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday, taking the number of inmates diagnosed with the infection within five days to 217.

